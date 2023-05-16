Miriam Ezagui, 37, TikTok star

Miriam Ezagui, 37, is a labor and delivery nurse, a childbirth educator and a mom of four. But she’s best known for her TikTok account, which has 1.6 million followers. On the platform, Ezagui, who is Hasidic and lives in Brooklyn, posts a mix of storytimes (a popular type of TikTok video in which creators recount a story about their lives), explainer videos on Orthodox customs and scenes from her days as a mom and nurse. She also regularly posts videos with her grandmother, a Holocaust survivor, and she’s cemented herself at the top of the searches for “Jewish” and “Orthodox Jewish” on the social media platform thanks to her warm demeanor, easy humor and information-based approach. “I share what my life looks like as an Orthodox Jew, mother, wife and labor and delivery nurse,” she tells us. “My videos are viewed by millions of people across multiple social media platforms and I hope my videos educate people more about Jewish life and combat antisemitism.”

For the full list of this year’s 36 to Watch — which honors leaders, entrepreneurs and changemakers who are making a difference in New York’s Jewish community — click here.

Was there a formative Jewish experience that influenced your life path?

Originally, I started my TikTok account as a baby-wearing account. I shared my love for wrapping my babies in woven wraps. But when Whoopi Goldberg made a comment that the Holocaust was not a war against race, it inspired me to speak out about my Jewish identity in a public way on my online platform. I never imagined then what it would grow to be today.

Who is your New York Jewish hero?

The Lubavitcher Rebbe and all the amazing shluchim [emmissaries]

How does your Jewish identity or experience influence your work?

Both of my paternal grandparents are/were Holocaust survivors (my Zaide passed away but my Bubbe is still with us) and they instilled in my a strong Jewish identity from a young age. I’ve always been proud of my Jewish identity and heritage.

What is your favorite place to eat Jewish food in New York?

Essen NY Deli

What was your best experience as a Jewish New Yorker?

New Yorkers get a bad rap for having a hard edge but I’ve experienced so much kindness from random strangers and it warms my heart.

What are three spots in NYC that all Jewish New Yorkers should visit?

1. The overpass above the BQE that looks out over Lower Manhattan

2. The Brooklyn Bridge

3. The New York Botanical Garden

How can people follow you online?

@miriamezagui on TikTok and @miriam.ezagui on Instagram

