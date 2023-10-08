Empire State Building, Brandenburg Gate, other landmarks lit in blue and white in solidarity with Israel

(JTA) — Landmarks around the world turned to blue and white on Saturday in solidarity with Israel after Hamas attacked the country, leaving at least 700 Israelis dead and more than 2,000 wounded.

New York City announced that the Empire State Building would be illuminated for an hour Saturday night in solidarity with Israel.

Berlin’s Brandenberg Gate was also illuminated in the colors of Israel’s flag on Saturday as a small crowd of supporters gathered at the adjacent Pariser Platz. A larger pro-Israel rally took place at the site on Sunday. (Berlin was also the site of pro-Palestinian rallies on Saturday.)

In South America, Buenos Aires’ famous obelisk donned the colors. So did office buildings in Baku, Azerbaijan. And the Sydney Opera House will display the colors on Monday.

The displays come as countries around the world denounced Hamas’ attack on civilians and expressed their support for Israel’s self-defense.