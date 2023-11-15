Jewish New York Rangers star Adam Fox partners with local bagel chain

(New York Jewish Week) — At only 25 years old, New York Rangers star defenseman Adam Fox has already accomplished plenty.

The Jewish Long Island native was a star player at Harvard University. In 2021 he became the first Jewish player to win a major NHL award when he was named the league’s best defenseman. He’s also a two-time All-Star.

Now Fox, who got off to a hot start this season before suffering an injury on Nov. 2, is adding a different kind of achievement to his resume: one that comes coated in sesame seeds.

On Tuesday, Fox announced a new partnership with Brooklyn Bagel and Coffee Company, which is routinely ranked among the best and most popular bagel spots in the city. Curiously, despite the name, the mini-chain has three locations in Astoria, Queens and two in Manhattan — and none in Brooklyn.

“As a Jewish Kid from Long Island a bagel partnership is something I am extremely excited about,” Fox said in a press release. “For as long as I can remember, bagels have been a part of every family gathering. Now playing in New York, I have had the opportunity to explore some of the best food in the world, and yet nothing feels like home quite like an egg & cheese on a bagel.”

Fox’s new venture will include a video series, aptly named “Bagels and Fox,” where Fox will interview a number of internet personalities, including Ben Soffer, the Jewish influencer and podcast host known by his Instagram handle “BoyWithNoJob.”

Fox will also have a new menu item named after him at all Brooklyn Bagel locations: “The Foxy,” a sesame bagel with fried eggs, lox, cream cheese and tomato. The new sandwich is available starting Thursday. And Fox will make an appearance behind the counter Thursday morning at the chain’s Chelsea location.

“We’re absolutely thrilled to announce our incredible partnership with none other than the NY Rangers’ superstar, Adam Fox!” Brooklyn Bagel founder Pete Voyiatzis said in the press release.

This is not Fox’s first food-related sponsorship deal — he partnered with Dunkin’ Donuts last year.

Fox, who grew up a Rangers fan in Jericho, told the Jewish Telegraphic Agency last year that his parents and brother attend most home games. He said he cherishes the opportunity to represent his local Jewish community in the NHL.

“There are a lot of Jewish residents on Long Island, so it’s cool for me to represent that community,” Fox said. “And, you know, there’s not many Jewish athletes. So to be one of the few and have people who come from where I come from look up to me… I think it’s definitely pretty special.”