The Jewish Sport Report: Meet Jordan Harris, the Black Jewish NHL player on a mission to change hockey

Former NBA star Amar’e Stoudemire was honored by the Phoenix Suns last Saturday, as his number 32 was retired and he joined the team’s Ring of Honor. He became the second Jewish NBA player to have his number retired, after Philadelphia 76ers legend Dolph Schayes.

During his speech, Stoudemire, who converted to Judaism in 2020 and has played professionally in Israel, explained that 32 means “lev,” or heart, according to the Hebrew counting system known as gematria.

Another slam dunk for Amar’e.

This Jewish hockey player is just getting started

Jordan Harris is barely 100 games into his NHL career, but the Montreal Canadiens defenseman is ready to make a difference.

Harris, who is biracial and Jewish, knows that he’s a rarity in a predominantly white league with only about a dozen Jewish players across 32 teams. That’s why he’s on the forefront of the league’s inclusion efforts.

“It’s great to think that maybe there’s some young players out there who hear my story and can relate to it somehow. I think that’s fantastic,” Harris told me this week. “Hopefully there’s kids that will read an article about this or see stuff about the Player Inclusion Coalition I’ve been doing and be inspired to continue the path.”

The 23-year-old is the son of a half-Black Jewish father and white, non-Jewish mother. He grew up celebrating Passover and confirmed his Jewish ancestry with a DNA test last summer. He said the results were “really neat to see, but honestly didn’t change my outlook on my family,” which he already considered Jewish.

Read my profile of Harris right here.

Halftime report

KING OF THE RING. In April, longtime wrestling promoter and executive Paul Heyman will be inducted as the first member of the 2024 WWE Hall of Fame class. The son of a Holocaust survivor, Heyman began taking photographs at wrestling events as a teenager, using equipment he bought with his bar mitzvah money, and once recited a mock Kaddish in the ring for Goldberg, the pro wrestling legend.

A MESSI RESCUE? 90-year-old Ester Cunio, the grandmother of two Israeli hostages remaining in Gaza, says in a new documentary that she avoided being captured by bonding with a Hamas terrorist over their love of soccer star Lionel Messi. Now she wants Messi to help advocate for her grandsons’ release.

TAKING FLIGHT. The Baltimore Orioles are in the midst of a meteoric rise, propelled by an enviable wealth of young talent. Assistant general manager Eve Rosenbaum has played a key role in the team’s rebuilding process — learn more about the ascendent front office star here.

LEADING (GEL)OF. The Oakland Athletics’ already controversial future move to Las Vegas drew even more criticism and mockery this week when the team released renderings of its new stadium plans. In one of the photos, a curved jumbotron projecting over the right field stands shows the A’s lineup, with Jewish second baseman Zack Gelof batting leadoff. Considering the A’s aren’t relocating until at least 2028, many pointed out that choosing Gelof for the hypothetical lineup was a vote of confidence for a player with less than half a season of MLB experience.

ICE THAW. Players from Israel’s Elite Hockey League played two games against a Canadian college this week, days after the International Ice Hockey Federation, the sport’s governing body, reversed a ban prohibiting Israel from competing in championships due to safety concerns. The Canadian Jewish News has more.

OUCH. Auburn University basketball player Lior Berman, a Maccabiah Games alum, suffered a season-ending injury this week, ending his final college season just weeks before the March Madness tournament. “I promise you, Lior’s faith and conviction will allow him to pursue his dream of playing professionally next year in Israel,” Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said after the game.

Jews in sports to watch this weekend (all times ET)

⚾️ IN BASEBALL…

Dalton Guthrie and the Boston Red Sox face the Tampa Bay Rays in the MLB’s first-ever Dominican Republic Series — the division rivals play Saturday at 5:05 p.m. and Sunday at 1:05 p.m. in the Caribbean nation’s capital of Santo Domingo. Guthrie, who has appeared in 37 big-league games with the Philadelphia Phillies, is a non-roster invitee looking to earn a spot on Craig Breslow’s squad.

🏀 IN BASKETBALL…

Deni Avdija and the Washington Wizards host the Charlotte Hornets tonight at 7 p.m. and face the Miami Heat Sunday at 6 p.m. Domantas Sabonis, who is converting to Judaism, and the Sacramento Kings take on the Houston Rockets Sunday at 6 p.m. In the G League, Ryan Turell and the Motor City Cruise play the Cleveland Charge tomorrow at 7 p.m., and Amari Bailey and the Greensboro Swarm play the Birmingham Squadron tonight at 8 p.m. and the Indiana Mad Ants Sunday at 4 p.m.

🏒 IN HOCKEY…

Jason Zucker and the Arizona Coyotes host Jake Walman and the Detroit Red Wings tonight at 9 p.m. Tomorrow at 12:30 p.m., Jack and Luke Hughes’ New Jersey Devils host the Carolina Hurricanes, while Zach Hyman and the Edmonton Oilers face the Buffalo Sabres. In the PWHL, Samantha Cogan and Toronto host Montreal tonight at 7 p.m. Sunday at 3 p.m., Abbey Levy and New York head to Beantown to take on Kaleigh Fratkin, Aerin Frankel and the Boston squad.

🏎️ IN RACING…

After a 10th-place finish in the opening race of the Formula One season last weekend, Aston Martin driver Lance Stroll will look to score more points in the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, tomorrow at 12 p.m.

⛳️ IN GOLF…

Max Homa is competing in the Arnold Palmer Invitational tournament in Florida this weekend.

⚽️ IN SOCCER…

Matt Turner and Nottingham Forest host Brighton Sunday at 10 a.m. Israeli Tottenham player Manor Solomon had been targeting this weekend as a possible return date after missing several months with an injury, but the club poured some cold water on that plan last week.

I spy

Baseball history buffs will want to check out this auction from Lelands: two documents and a photo from the estate of former MLB player and CIA spy Moe Berg. The collection includes a letter containing orders for Berg on behalf of a “General Eisenhower” (ever heard of him?). Check out the listing here.