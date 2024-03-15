Purim parties in NYC: Here’s where to celebrate in 2024

(New York Jewish Week) – Purim begins on the evening of Saturday, March 23, and Jews across New York City aren’t wasting the opportunity to party all weekend long.

The festive holiday celebrates the triumph of the Jewish people in the Persian city of Shushan over Haman, the King Ahasuerus’ evil advisor who had made a decree to kill them. To honor the day, Jewish communities worldwide read the megillah, the Scroll of Esther, that tells the story of Purim, as well as give mishloach manot (care packages) to loved ones, dress up in costume, drink booze and eat triangle-shaped cookies called hamantaschen.

Looking to get your Purim on? Keep reading for the New York Jewish Week’s guide to how to celebrate the holiday in NYC this year — from DJ sets on a rooftop bar to family-friendly parties to traditional and not-so-traditional Purim spiels (or plays).

Friday, March 22

Purim Shabbat at Congregation Beth Elohim

Join Brooklyn’s Congregation Beth Elohim (274 Garfield Place) for a Purim Tisch (or pre-celebration) on Friday, March 22, at 8:00 p.m. The celebration for guests 21+ includes kabbalat Shabbat services, a Purim spiel, signature Purim cocktails, food, dancing and more. Tickets are $36 each, register here.

Saturday, March 23

Purim at Temple Emanu-El

Join the Streicker Center and Temple Emanu-El (10 E. 66th St.) on Saturday at 6:00 p.m. for a Mardi Gras Masquerade Purim Party featuring a megillah reading, a live jazz trio and New Orleans-themed food and cocktails. Costumes encouraged, free and open to the public. Register here.

“Shushan! The Musical” at 92NY

Join 92NY (1395 Lexington Ave.) for a musical retelling of the Purim story through “Shushan! The Musical” from director, writer and composer Jake Friedman. The performance begins at 7:30 p.m. and tickets start at $30, which include one drink ticket for 21+. Find more information and get tickets here.

“We Shall Dance Again” with the Altneu

On Saturday night, join the Altneu, an Upper East Side Orthodox congregation, for “We Shall Dance Again,” in honor of survivors and victims of Nova festival massacre on Oct. 7. Starting at 8:15 p.m. at the Kaye Playhouse (695 Park Ave.), the event includes an evening service, a megillah reading, a concert from former pop star Alex Clare and Matt Dubb and a reception to follow. Tickets start at $120 for non-members and $25 for members.

Megillah Across Brooklyn

On Saturday, March 23, CBE (274 Garfield Place) will host Megillah Across Brooklyn — a free megillah reading starting at 8:15 p.m., followed by a 21+ Purim party with “drinks, nosh, music, and dancing.” Tickets for the afterparty start at $36. Find more information here.

PURIMMESSTHER with Lab/Shul + FLAMINGGG

Looking for a Queer Purim experience? Join Flaminggg and Lab/Shul at Brooklyn club 3 Dollar Bill (260 Meserole St.) for a “chaotic cabaret” Purim spiel followed by DJs and dancing until 4:00 a.m. All are welcome and the dress code is “hot mess vibes.” Doors at 10:00 p.m.; tickets start at $30 and 10% of sales will be donated to the Israel-Palestinian peace organization Standing Together. Get tickets here.

JQY’s Vashti Ball

Jewish Queer Youth is back with their annual Vashti Ball, this year at the Marlene Meyerson JCC Manhattan (334 Amsterdam Ave.). The event includes a community megillah reading at 9:00 p.m., with the party starting at 10:00 p.m. Enjoy a Persian feast, costume contest, drag show and an open bar for 21+. Tickets are $40 online or $50 at the door, register here.

Shalvata NYC Purim Party

Get ready to recreate Tel Aviv’s hottest club at the Shalvata NYC Purim Party hosted by Matzoball and JVibe. Starting on Saturday night at 10:00 p.m. at the Harbor NYC Rooftop (621 W. 46th St.), the party will be DJed by Shlomi Shanti and is 21+ only. Tickets start at $30, costumes encouraged.

Sunday, March 24

Spring Equinox Festival at the Museum of Jewish Heritage

Purim this year falls close to Nowruz, the Persian New Year, which is celebrated on the Spring Equinox. Join the Museum of Jewish Heritage (36 Battery Pl.) for a full day celebration of all three events featuring Persian music, food and games on Sunday at 10:30 a.m. The day will include a Purim spiel, Persian tea house, DJ set, the launch party for “The Nightingale of Iran” podcast and more. Free with a $10 suggested donation; find the full schedule here.

Neu Neu Young Kids Purim Party at the Altneu House

Celebrate Purim with kids ages 0-7 at the Altneu House (24 W. 57th St.) on Sunday, at 10:00 a.m. The Neu Neu Young Kids Purim Party includes a music class, bubble show and costume parade. Tickets are $54 per family for non-members, and $36 for members.

Klezmer Brunch Revival: Purim Edition with Pharaoh’s Daughter

On Sunday at 12:00 p.m., head to the pinkFROG cafe in Williamsburg (221 N. 9th St.) for an all-ages klezmer brunch concert with “pan-Mediterranean psychedelic band” Pharaoh’s Daughter, hosted by The Neighborhood. Costumes encouraged, tickets are $20, register here.

Big Top Purim with Emanu-El Downtown

Geared toward young families, join Emanu-El Downtown (429 W. 20th St.) on Sunday at 3:00 p.m. for a circus performance by ABCirque and a party to follow, including snacks, clowns, gifts and the Esther story. Tickets start at $20 per adult and $15 per child. Register here.

Kids’ Purim Party at Dagon

Head up to the Upper West Side for a Purim party at the Israeli restaurant Dagon (2454 Broadway). Kids can make hamantaschen and other crafts with head chef Aaron while parents have access to the dinner menu. The two slots are available from 4:00-4:30 p.m., and 4:30-5:00 p.m. and tickets cost $15 per person. Make your reservation on OpenTable here.

Purim in the Shuk with Chabad of Midtown

Chabad of Midtown (509 Fifth Ave.) hosts Purim in the Shuk party on Sunday at 5:00 p.m. The party includes a falafel and shawarma Israeli dinner, “shuk delicacies,” a megillah reading, a DJ, bar and more. Tickets start at $50.

Post-Purim Events

Paul Shapiro’s Purim Shpil at the Museum of Eldridge Street

The Museum at Eldridge Street (12 Eldridge St.) hosts saxophonist, bandleader and composer Paul Shapiro for a musical comedy Purim spiel on Monday, March 25 at 6:00 p.m. Silly hats are encouraged, tickets start at $25.

The Jewish Museum’s 2024 Purim Ball After Party

On Tuesday, April 2, join the Jewish Museum’s Young Patrons for their after party following the museum’s annual Purim Ball at The Plaza Hotel (768 5th Avenue). The after party starts at 9:30 p.m. and includes a DJ, dancing, light bites, dessert and open bar; colorful attire suggested. Tickets start at $136 for Young Patron Museum members and $225 for non-members. Find more information here.