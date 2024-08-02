Judoka Raz Hershko claims silver medal, Israel’s third in Paris

Israeli judoka Raz Hershko won a silver medal Friday in the women’s over-78-kilogram judo competition, earning Israel its third medal of the Paris Olympics, all of which have come in judo.

Hershko’s medal brings Israel’s all-time Olympic total to 16 — nine of which have come in judo competitions. Israel’s mixed judo team, which includes Hershko and won bronze in Tokyo, competes Saturday. If Israel wins a fourth medal, that would match its total in the previous Games, the most the country has won in any individual Olympics.

Hershko’s victory follows that of her fellow judokas Inbar Lanir, who won silver in the women’s under-78-kilogram class, and Peter Paltchik, who won bronze in the men’s under-100kg weight category.

The medal was a bittersweet result for Hershko, 26, the No. 2 ranked judoka in her category in the world, according to the International Judo Federation. She lost in the final to Brazil’s Beatriz Souza, who is ranked fifth in the world. Hershko had beaten judokas from Serbia and Turkey in the quarterfinal and semifinal, respectively.

“Being a silver medalist sounds great,” Hershko said after the victory, according to Haaretz. “It’s a shame I didn’t win gold, that was the goal.”

Still, Hershko’s medal represented an improvement from her individual performance in Tokyo, in which she lost in the Round of 16.

“Honestly, I don’t know whether to cry more about losing or about winning the medal,” Hershko added. “I’m very happy and moved, and I’m at a loss for words. Usually, I talk a lot, but now I’m speechless. I’ve been through so much to reach this moment, three years since Tokyo. I did everything I could to give my best and make up for what happened there.”