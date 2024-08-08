White House slams Cori Bush’s threat to AIPAC to ‘tear your kingdom down’

WASHINGTON — The White House condemned as “inflammatory” a pledge by Missouri Rep. Cori Bush to AIPAC that she would “tear your kingdom down,” implying that heated rhetoric like hers could inspire political violence.

Bush, a member of the “Squad,” the group of far-left Democrats that is harshly critical of Israel, lost a costly primary on Tuesday to St. Louis County prosecutor Wesley Bell.

Political action committees allied with the American Israel Public Affairs Committee spent more than $9 million against Bush, making the election the third this cycle in which they have supported successful challengers to incumbents seen as hostile to Israel.

Bush, elected in 2020, told her followers after her defeat that it had “radicalized” her and said the groups that brought her done “should be afraid.”

“There is nothing that happens in my life that happens in vain,” she said, saying she would no longer be bound by the conventions of being a congresswoman. “And let me say this: AIPAC, I’m coming to tear your kingdom down!”

The phrase “tear your kingdom down” is in the title of a gospel hymn popularized by Shirley Caesar. In that song, the phrase is addressed to Satan and describes an array of church figures who will participate in bringing him down.

Asked the following day about Bush’s remarks, Karine Jean-Pierre, the White House press secretary, pointed to President Joe Biden’s remarks last month after an assassination attempt on his predecessor and the current Republican presidential nominee, Donald Trump. (The motives of the gunman who shot at Trump at a Pennsylvania rally are not yet known. Secret Service agents returning fire killed the gunman.)

“The president has always been very clear, and very recently, after the assassination attempt of the last president, about lowering rhetoric,” Jean-Pierre said. “It is important that we be very mindful of what we say. This kind of rhetoric is inflammatory and divisive and incredibly unhelpful.”

Marshall Wittmann, AIPAC’s spokesman, said the lobby would not be intimidated by Bush.

“We will not be deterred by those from the extremist, anti-Israel fringe in our efforts to strengthen America’s alliance with the Jewish state,” he said. “Voters across America are rejecting anti-Israel voices in favor of candidates who understand the vital importance of the U.S.-Israel relationship.”