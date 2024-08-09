The Jewish Sport Report: These sisters made Jewish Olympics history in Paris

This article was sent as a newsletter. Sign up for our weekly Jewish sports newsletter here.

Hello! The Paris Olympics are winding down — but not before some final key competitions this weekend. And since last week’s newsletter, Jewish and Israeli athletes won six more medals, including three golds.

Read on for the latest Jewish news from Paris, plus the remaining events to watch before the closing ceremony on Sunday.

Another big week for Jews at the Olympics

As of this writing, 15 Jewish athletes from the United States, Australia and Israel have won 16 total medals in Paris: Six golds, five silvers and five bronzes. Jews have won more medals than all but 12 countries.

On Saturday, Israel enjoyed its first-ever three-medal day, as windsurfer Tom Reuveny won gold and windsurfer Sharon Kantor and artistic gymnast Artem Dolgopyat each won silver. Reuveny’s gold is Israel’s fourth ever and its first in Paris.

U.S. wrestler Amit Elor extended her five-year undefeated streak by marching dominantly to the gold medal in the 68-kilogram women’s freestyle wrestling competition. Elor, whose parents are Israeli, is the all-time youngest U.S. gold medalist in wrestling.

Aussies Noemie Fox and Jemima Montag also won medals, both in new events — Fox took gold in the women’s kayak cross, while Montag won her second bronze of these Olympics, in the mixed marathon relay. Fox joined her older sister, fellow canoeist Jessica Fox, as a gold medalist in Paris, putting the sisters in rare company with other Jewish sibling medalists.

And Jessica Fox, a six-time medalist, earned another honor this week, as she was elected to the International Olympic Committee’s Athletes’ Commission, which represents and supports Olympians during and between the Games.

Finally, Jewish memorabilia collector Neil Keller offers a look back at what he calls the “Jewish trifecta,” the three Jewish women who won medals in foil fencing at the 1936 “Nazi Olympics” in Berlin.

Click here for all our Paris Olympics coverage.

2024 Olympics Scorecard

The Games come to an end Sunday, but first, there are a few more events featuring Israeli athletes. Here’s the schedule for this weekend, all times ET:

🏃 Maru Teferi, Gashau Ayale and Girmaw Amare compete in the men’s marathon Saturday at 2 a.m., while Lonah Chemtai Salpeter races in the women’s marathon Sunday at 2 a.m.

🤸 Israel’s rhythmic gymnastics team advanced to the group all-around final, which is Saturday at 8 a.m.

🚴 Mikhail Iakovlev participates in the men’s keirin cycling competition Saturday at 11:19 a.m.

🏊 Shelly Bobritsky and Ariel Nassee will compete in the artistic swimming duet free routine Saturday at 1:30 p.m.

Check out our full schedule of Jewish and Israeli Olympians’ events here.

Halftime report

DISC EJECTED. A youth frisbee tournament in Belgium was paused after anti-Israel vandalism at the venue. The tournament, which had already switched host cities because of security concerns for Israel’s delegation, was delayed after local police determined they could not guarantee the athletes’ safety.

IT’S A BIRD, IT’S A PLANE! In his bio on the social media site X, Los Angeles Angels outfielder Kevin Pillar refers to himself as a “part time Superman.” Last weekend, he proved why he’s earned the nickname with a jaw-dropping catch against Harrison Bader’s New York Mets. You’re going to want to watch this one a few times.

NOW PLAYING. For readers in New York City, there is a film screening on Sunday of “Israel Swings For Gold,” the documentary about Israel’s baseball team at the Tokyo Olympics. The event, hosted at the New Plaza Cinema, will feature a Q&A with the filmmakers and a special appearance by the team’s mascot, the Mensch on the Bench. More info here.

Jews in sports to watch this weekend (all times ET)

⚾ IN BASEBALL…

Max Fried takes the mound for his Atlanta Braves Saturday at 8:10 p.m. against the Colorado Rockies. The Arizona Diamondbacks and Joc Pederson — who has three homers and seven RBI in seven games so far in August — host Garrett Stubbs and the Philadelphia Phillies in a four-game series that began Thursday. And north of the border, another pair of Team Israel teammates face off as Spencer Horwitz’s Toronto Blue Jays host Zack Gelof’s Oakland Athletics.

⚽ IN SOCCER…

It’s the Round of 32 in the Leagues Cup tournament, which features teams from MLS and Mexico’s Liga MX. DeAndre Yedlin’s Cincinnati F.C. hosts Santos Laguna tonight at 7:30 p.m. At the same time, Tai Baribo and the Philadelphia Union host C.F. Montreal.

🏈 IN FOOTBALL…

Believe it or not, Week 1 of the NFL Preseason is upon us. Saturday at 12 p.m., tight end Anthony Firkser and his new team, the New York Jets, host the Washington Commanders. Saturday at 1 p.m., guard Michael Dunn and the Cleveland Browns host running back A.J. Dillon, kicker Greg Joseph and the Green Bay Packers. At the same time, lineman Jake Curhan and the Chicago Bears face the Buffalo Bills. Sunday at 4:30 p.m., kicker and 2024 draftee Joshua Karty and the Los Angeles Rams host the Dallas Cowboys.

⛳️ IN GOLF…

Daniel Berger, Max Greyserman, David Lipsky and Ben Silverman are all competing in the PGA Tour’s Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, North Carolina.

A piece of Jewish Olympics history

These Paris Olympics mark the centennial of the last time the French capital hosted the Games. For Jewish sports fans, perhaps the most notable moment of the 1924 Olympics is captured in the classic 1981 film “Chariots of Fire,” which won four Academy Awards including Best Picture.

It tells the true story of British Jewish runner Harold Abrahams, who won the gold medal in the 100-meter sprint. Abraham’s crowning achievement is also depicted in this original postcard from the 1924 games, which was shared by JTA reader Mark Auerbach.