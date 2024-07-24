When are Jewish and Israeli athletes competing in the Paris Olympics? Here’s the latest schedule.

The 2024 Paris Olympics are officially underway. The Opening Ceremony will take place Friday at 1:30 p.m. ET, but the competition has already begun.

Israel has sent one of its largest-ever delegations, with athletes partaking in events ranging from swimming and triathlon to equestrian and gymnastics. Past Israeli Olympic medallists Artem Dolgopyat, Avishag Semberg and the country’s mixed judo team are returning, while Israel is competing in Olympic soccer for the first time 1976.

There are also Jewish athletes hailing from the United States, Canada and Australia, including Olympic debutants like U.S. swimmer Claire Weinstein and veterans like Aussie paddler Jessica Fox.

Read on for a daily schedule of all Olympic events featuring an Israeli or Jewish competitor. Many sports — including canoe slalom, fencing, gymnastics and sailing — include multi-layered competition, in some cases with several events in one day. In those cases, we have included each athlete’s first event, and will update the calendar when athletes advance in competition. For sports like rugby, soccer and beach volleyball, where athletes play multiple games in the first round, all scheduled matches are included.

All competitions are listed in Eastern Daylight Time. The full Olympic schedule can be seen here.

Is there a Jewish or Israeli Olympian we should keep an eye on? Shoot us a message at sports@jta.org!

July 24

3 p.m. Football (Soccer): Israel 🇮🇱 vs. Mali

July 25

3:30 a.m. Archery: Women’s individual ranking round — Mikaella Moshe 🇮🇱

🇮🇱 8:15 a.m. Archery: Men’s individual ranking round — Roy Dror 🇮🇱

July 27

4 a.m. Judo: Men’s -60kg preliminary rounds — Yam Wolczak 🇮🇱

🇮🇱 4 a.m. Judo: Women’s -48kg preliminary rounds — Shira Rishony 🇮🇱

🇮🇱 4:25 a.m. Fencing: Men’s saber individual table of 64 — Eli Dershwitz 🇺🇸

🇺🇸 5 a.m. Swimming: Men’s 4x100m freestyle relay heats — Tomer Frankel, Gal Cohen Groumi, Denis Loktev and Alexey Glivinskiy 🇮🇱

and 🇮🇱 5 a.m./9:30 a.m./2 p.m. Artistic Gymnastics: Men’s qualifications, subdivisions 1-3 — Artem Dolgopyat 🇮🇱

🇮🇱 5 a.m. Swimming: Men’s 100m breaststroke heats — Ron Polonsky 🇮🇱

10 a.m. Canoe Slalom: Women’s kayak single heats — Jessica Fox 🇦🇺

1 p.m. Soccer: Israel 🇮🇱 vs. Paraguay

🇮🇱 vs. Paraguay 3:10 p.m. Badminton: Men’s singles — Misha Zilberman 🇮🇱

5:48 p.m. Surfing: Women’s round 1 — Anat Lelior 🇮🇱

July 28

3:30 a.m./5:40 a.m./8:50 a.m./12 p.m./3:10 p.m. Artistic Gymnastics: Women’s qualifications, subdivisions 1-5 — Lihie Raz

3:30 a.m. Fencing: Women’s foil individual table of 64 — Jackie Dubrovich 🇺🇸

4 a.m. Judo: Men’s -66kg preliminary rounds — Baruch Shmailov 🇮🇱

4 a.m. Judo: Women’s -52kg preliminary rounds — Gefen Primo 🇮🇱

4 a.m. Fencing: Men’s epee individual table of 64 — Yuval Freilich 🇮🇱

5 a.m. Swimming: Men’s 200m freestyle heats — Denis Loktev 🇮🇱

5 a.m. Swimming: Men’s 100m backstroke heats — Adam Mara’ana 🇮🇱

5 a.m. Swimming: Women’s 100m breaststroke heats — Anastasia Gorbenko 🇮🇱

5 a.m. Swimming: Women’s 200m freestyle heats — Lea Polonsky 🇮🇱 and Claire Weinstein 🇺🇸

and 5:15 a.m. Shooting: 10m air rifle men’s qualification — Sergey Richter 🇮🇱

6:13 a.m. Sailing: Women’s windsurfing — Sharon Kantor 🇮🇱

7:43 a.m. Sailing: Men’s windsurfing — Tom Reuveny 🇮🇱

10:30 a.m. Rugby Sevens: U.S. vs. Japan — Sarah Levy 🇺🇸

11 a.m. Beach Volleyball: Canada vs. Czech Republic — Sam Schachter 🇨🇦

2 p.m. Rugby Sevens: U.S. vs. Brazil — Sarah Levy 🇺🇸

July 29

3 a.m. Fencing: Women’s saber individual table of 64 — Elizabeth Tartakovsky 🇺🇸

3:25 a.m. Fencing: Men’s foil individual table of 64 — Nick Itkin 🇺🇸

4 a.m. Judo: Men’s -73kg preliminary rounds — Tohar Butbul 🇮🇱

4 a.m. Judo: Women’s -57kg preliminary rounds — Timna Nelson-Levy 🇮🇱

5 a.m. Swimming: Women’s 100m backstroke heats — Aviv Barzelay 🇮🇱

5 a.m. Swimming: Women’s 400m individual medley heats — Anastasia Gorbenko 🇮🇱

8:10 a.m. Cycling Mountain Bike: Men’s cross-country — Tomer Zaltsman 🇮🇱

9:30 a.m. Rugby Sevens: U.S. vs. France — Sarah Levy 🇺🇸

July 30

2 a.m. Triathlon: Men’s individual — Shachar Sagiv 🇮🇱

4 a.m. Judo: Men’s -81kg preliminary rounds — Sagi Muki 🇮🇱

4 a.m. Judo: Women’s -63kg preliminary rounds — Gili Sharir 🇮🇱

5 a.m. Swimming: Men’s 100m freestyle heats — Tomer Frankel 🇮🇱

5 a.m. Swimming: Men’s 4x200m freestyle heats — Bar Soloveychik , Eitan Ben Shitrit , Gal Cohen Groumi and Denis Loktev 🇮🇱

, , and 9 a.m. Canoe Slalom: Women’s canoe single heats — Jessica Fox 🇦🇺

3 p.m. Soccer: Israel 🇮🇱 vs. Japan

July 31

4 a.m. Judo: Women’s -70kg preliminary rounds — Maya Goshen 🇮🇱

5 a.m. Swimming: Men’s 200m backstroke heats — David Gerchik 🇮🇱

7:30 a.m. Fencing: Men’s saber team table of 8 — Eli Dershwitz and Mitchell Saron 🇺🇸

and 2 p.m. Beach Volleyball: Canada vs. Brazil — Sam Schachter 🇨🇦

August 1

3:20 a.m. Athletics: Women’s 20km race walk — Jemima Montag 🇦🇺

4 a.m. Judo: Men’s -100kg preliminary rounds — Peter Paltchik 🇮🇱

4 a.m. Judo: Women’s -78kg preliminary rounds — Inbar Lanir 🇮🇱

5 a.m. Swimming: Men’s 50m freestyle heats — Meiron Cheruti 🇮🇱 and Martin Kartavi 🇮🇱

and 5 a.m. Swimming: Men’s 200m individual medley — Ron Polonsky 🇮🇱

5 a.m. Swimming: Women’s 4x200m freestyle relay heats — Anastasia Gorbenko , Daria Golovaty , Ayla Spitz and Lea Polonsky 🇮🇱 ; and Claire Weinstein 🇺🇸

, , and ; and 5 a.m. Swimming: Women’s 200m backstroke heats — Anastasia Gorbenko 🇮🇱 and Aviv Barzelay 🇮🇱

and 5 a.m. Equestrian: Jumping team qualifier — Daniel Bluman , Ashlee Bond and Robin Muhr 🇮🇱

, and 5:50 a.m. Fencing: Women’s foil team table of 8 — Maia Weintraub and Jackie Dubrovich 🇺🇸

and 6:15 a.m. Sailing: Men’s dinghy — Omer Vered Vilenchik 🇮🇱

9:35 a.m. Sailing: Women’s dinghy — Shai Kakon 🇮🇱

August 2

3 a.m. Shooting: 25m pistol women’s qualification precision — Ada Korkhin 🇺🇸

3:30 a.m. Archery: Mixed team 1/8 elimination round — Roy Dror and Mikaella Moshe 🇮🇱

and 🇮🇱 4 a.m. Judo: Women’s +78kg preliminary rounds — Raz Hershko 🇮🇱

5 a.m. Swimming: Mixed 4x100m medley relay heats — Anastasia Gorbenko , Gal Cohen Groumi , Ron Polonsky and Andrea Murez 🇮🇱

, , and 5 a.m. Swimming: Women’s 200m individual medley heats — Anastasia Gorbenko 🇮🇱 and Lea Polonsky 🇮🇱

and 5 a.m. Swimming: Men’s 100m butterfly heats — Tomer Frankel 🇮🇱 and Gal Cohen Groumi 🇮🇱

and 5 a.m. Beach Volleyball: Canada vs. Austria — Sam Schachter 🇨🇦

6 a.m. Shooting: 25m pistol women’s qualification rapid — Ada Korkhin 🇺🇸

6:05 a.m. Sailing: Mixed dinghy — Noa Lasri and Nitai Hasson 🇮🇱

and 10:40 a.m. Canoe Slalom: Women’s kayak cross time trial — Jessica Fox 🇦🇺 and Noemi Fox 🇦🇺

August 3

2 a.m. Judo: Mixed team preliminary rounds — Israel’s mixed team: Yam Wolczak , Baruch Shmailov , Tohar Butbul , Sagi Muki , Peter Paltchik , Shira Rishony , Gefen Primo , Timna Nelson-Levy , Gili Sharir , Maya Goshen , Inbar Lanir and Raz Hershko 🇮🇱

, , , , , , , , , , and 5 a.m. Cycling Road: Men’s road race — Itamar Einhorn 🇮🇱

7 a.m. Fencing: Women’s saber team table of 8 — Elizabeth Tartakovsky 🇺🇸

9:30 a.m. Canoe Slalom: Women’s kayak cross round 1 — Jessica Fox 🇦🇺 and Noemi Fox 🇦🇺

August 4

5:50 a.m. Fencing: Men’s foil team table of 8 — Nick Itkin 🇺🇸

6:13 a.m. Sailing: Men’s kite — Dor Zarka 🇮🇱

6:33 a.m. Sailing: Women’s kite — Gal Zuckerman 🇮🇱

8 a.m. Cycling Road: Women’s road race: Rotem Gafinovitz 🇮🇱

10:45 a.m. Canoe Slalom: Women’s kayak cross heats — Jessica Fox 🇦🇺 and Noemi Fox 🇦🇺

August 5

4 a.m. Sport Climbing: Men’s boulder & lead, semifinal boulder — Jesse Grupper 🇺🇸

8 a.m. Equestrian: Jumping individual qualifier — Daniel Bluman 🇮🇱, Ashlee Bond 🇮🇱 and Robin Muhr 🇮🇱

🇮🇱, 🇮🇱 and 🇮🇱 9 a.m. Wrestling: Women’s freestyle 68kg 1/8 finals — Amit Elor 🇺🇸

1:55 p.m. Athletics: Men’s 200m round 1 — Blessing Afrifah 🇮🇱

August 6

6:30 a.m. Skateboarding: Women’s park prelims — Minna Stess 🇺🇸

August 7

3:09 a.m. Taekwondo: Women’s -49kg qualification contest — Avishag Semberg 🇮🇱

4 a.m. Sport Climbing: Men’s boulder & lead, semifinal lead — Jesse Grupper 🇺🇸

6:45 a.m. Cycling Track: Men’s sprint qualifying — Mikhail Iakovlev 🇮🇱

August 8

4 a.m./9 a.m. Rhythmic Gymnastics: Individual all-around qualification, parts 1 & 2 — Alexandra Kiroi-Bogatyreva 🇦🇺 and Daria Atamanov 🇮🇱

August 9

2:30 a.m. Marathon Swimming: Men’s 10km — Matan Roditi 🇮🇱

4 a.m./5:16 a.m. Rhythmic Gymnastics: Group all-around qualification, parts 1 & 2 — Israeli team: Shani Bakanov , Adar Friedmann , Romi Paritzki , Ofir Shaham and Diana Svertsov 🇮🇱

, , , and 1:30 p.m. Artistic Swimming: Duet technical routine — Shelly Bobritsky and Ariel Nassee 🇮🇱

August 10

2 a.m. Athletics: Men’s marathon: Maru Teferi 🇮🇱, Gashau Ayale 🇮🇱 and Girmaw Amare 🇮🇱

🇮🇱, 🇮🇱 and 🇮🇱 11:19 a.m. Cycling Track: Men’s keirin first round — Mikhail Iakovlev 🇮🇱

1:30 p.m. Artistic Swimming: Duet free routine — Shelly Bobritsky and Ariel Nassee 🇮🇱

August 11

2 a.m. Athletics: Women’s marathon — Lonah Chemtai Salpeter 🇮🇱 and Maor Tiyouri 🇮🇱