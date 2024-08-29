This year’s High Holiday kids’ books are a celebration of Jewish diversity

The enduring traditions of the High Holiday season take shape across time and place in the latest crop of children’s books about Rosh Hashanah, Yom Kippur and Sukkot.

This year’s books transport readers back to biblical times; whiz them to the old-world streets of Istanbul; remember the etrog trade in 18th-century New York City; and celebrate harvest festivals from very different culture. All of them beckon families with stories that display the rich diversity in Jewish culture.

Here’s your roundup of new children’s High Holidays books for 2024.

“A Turkish Rosh Hashanah”

Etan Basseri; illustrated by Zeynep Özatalay

Kalaniot Books; ages 5-9

In this heartwarming story, Rafael, a young Jewish boy in Istanbul, wishes his grandmother Nona, and his cousins Alegra and Leon, “anyada buena,” the Judeo-Spanish greeting for a happy new year shared by Sephardic Jews at Rosh Hashanah. Kids follow the cousins at the bustling outdoor market, where they help Nona shop for the ceremonial foods they will enjoy that evening at their traditional Sephardic meal. The cousins’ excitement is briefly dampened when an older kid bullies them while they shop. But Alegra courageously uses her voice to stand up to him, leading the way for Rafael and Leon to speak out, as well. A playful pack of friendly cats gets in on the action, keeping it light. When the family gathers for the holiday, Nona praises the kids for their team work. The book concludes with an author’s note about Sepharic customs and a handy glossary.

“Max and the Not-So-Perfect Apology”

Carl Harris Shuman; illustrated by Rory Walker and Michael Garton

Apples & Honey Press; ages 6-8

In this cartoon-style page-turner, readers meet Max, a young inventor who saves time in the morning by washing only one side of his face. When Max and his best friend Emma join forces for their Torah-class project about the biblical story of Jacob and his brother Esau, Max is determined to win first prize. But when their teacher arranges different teams, jealousy and feelings of being left out threaten their friendship. It’s a perfect set-up for a fun-filled adventure when Max powers up his time-travel machine, this time without his co-pilot Jin Emma. He lands in Ancient Israel, where plenty of jokes between Max and Jacob, his son Joseph and Esau will have kids chuckling. There are meaningful lessons to be shared about forgiveness that reflect the themes of Yom Kippur.

“An Etrog from Across the Sea”

Deborah Bodin Cohen and Kerry Olitzky; illustrated by Stacey Dressen McQueen

Kar-Ben; ages 4-10

Award-winning authors Deborah Bodin Cohen and Kerry Olitzky team up in a charming Sukkot tale lavishly illustrated by Stacey Dressen. Set in the early 18th century, a Sephardic Jewish family travels by stagecoach from their country home to New York City to their grandfather Luis’ large house. Leah, her brother Aaron and their mother eagerly await Papa’s return from his travels from Corsica in time for Rosh Hashanah. In a postcard, Papa has promised to bring home a perfect etrog — the fragrant citrus fruit used during Sukkot. But when Papa doesn’t arrive, they fear something is wrong. Grandpapa Luis comforts Rachel with a beautiful silver etrog cup. But will her papa return for Sukkot, bringing the promised etrog? To everyone’s relief, Papa returns home just in time, and the etrog finds its home in Leah’s silver cup. In an author’s note, families learn that the story is based on the life of Luis Moises Gomez (1660-1740), a prosperous merchant and trader from Britain who settled in New York.

“Mixed-Up Mooncakes”

Christina Matula and Erica Lyons; illustrated by Tracy Subisak

Quill-Tree Books; ages 4-8

A Jewish mother who lives in Hong Kong is one of the co-authors of a story featuring a young girl whose family celebrates two harvest holidays: Sukkot and the Chinese Mid-Autumn Festival. Ruby shops separately with her Chinese Nainai and her Jewish Zayde for supplies for the holidays, but she craves some way to combine them. Like other recent books such as “Two New Years” and “The Very Best Sukkah,” the book illuminates connections between different traditions for readers who appreciate learning about the world and want to see contemporary models of Jewish family represented in children’s literature.

“Sammy Spider’s First Book of Jewish Holidays”

Sylvia A. Rouss; illustrated by Katherine Janus Kahn

Kar-Ben; ages 1-4

Possibly the most famous character in Jewish children’s literature, Sammy Spider is back in board-book form in an introductory text about the Jewish holiday cycle. Starting with the fall holidays of Rosh Hashanah, Yom Kippur, Sukkot and Simchat Torah, the book continues through Shavuot in spring, showing the friendly young arachnid who enjoys spinning his web in the home of a Jewish family.

“One More Story, Tata!”

Julie Salamon; illustrated by Jill Weber

Minerva Books; ages 4-8

In their newest collaboration, Julie Salamon and Jill Weber hit the mark with a charming, beautifully illustrated intergenerational story about a young girl named Ruby, her grandparents, and great grandmother Tata. Every weekend, when Ruby visits, Tata enchants her with stories imagined from her dreams. On Friday nights, they gather around the Shabbat table and light candles, share challah and enjoy a festive meal.

“Ping-Pong Shabbat: The True Story of Champion Estee Ackerman”

Ann Diament Koffsky; illustrated by Abigail Rajunov

Little Bee Books; ages 4-8

Kids will cheer as they follow a rising young ping-pong star named Estee who aces all her competitions. Every Shabbat, Estee takes a break from the fast-paced game to go to synagogue and later, to enjoy the company of her family and friends. But when Estee qualifies for the National championship that will be held on a Saturday, she faces a hard choice. In the back pages of this action-packed, cartoon-style book, readers discover the real-life story of Estee Ackerman, who gave up the chance to compete in the national table tennis championship when she was just 11-years-old, because it was held on a Saturday. The following year, Estee won the gold medal at the nationals, gratified by the knowledge that she had honored her values and her religion.