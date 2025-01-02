2 Israelis injured in New Orleans attack with suspected ISIS ties that killed 15

Two Israelis were among those injured in Wednesday’s truck ramming attack in New Orleans, which authorities are investigating as the work of a terror cell tied to the Islamic State.

The attack, perpetrated in the first hours of the new year, killed 15 people at a crowded celebration in the city’s French Quarter, and wounded dozens. The attacker, Shamsud-Din Bahar Jabbar, was killed in a firefight with police.

Jabbar, 42, had an ISIS flag in the car with him, and authorities are investigating the possibility that he did not work alone. Jabbar had reportedly posted videos to social media prior to the attack affiliating himself with the Islamist terror group, and may have had explosives in the truck along with firearms that were found there.

Jabbar was a military veteran and had reportedly converted to Islam.

The attack occurred on the same day that a Tesla Cybertruck exploded outside a Trump hotel in Las Vegas, killing the truck’s driver. Law enforcement agencies are looking into whether the two attacks are connected.

