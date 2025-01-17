These are the hostages to be released (and left behind) in the Israel-Hamas ceasefire deal’s first phase

Their names, faces and stories have resonated around the world, on posters and in prayers, since they were taken hostage on Oct. 7, 2023.

Now, some of the 98 remaining hostages abducted that day, when Hamas invaded southern Israel, could soon be free.

Under the terms of a ceasefire deal on the verge of finalization, 33 of the hostages would be released over six weeks, starting with three on the deal’s first day. If Israel and Hamas agree to cease fighting for longer, more could be freed.

Who are the hostages to be released in the coming weeks? And who are the hostages whose families’ painful wait may be extended indefinitely, perhaps forever?

After weeks of speculation, including a list leaked by Hamas, Israel has informed 33 families that their loved ones are set for release. All of the hostages set for release are women, children, older men and those who are sick or injured. Israel has cautioned that not all of the hostages released in the first phase will be alive.

Under the deal, younger men who are living would be eligible for release only in the event of an extended ceasefire and further troop withdrawal. Unconfirmed reports say the dozens of hostages who are known to be dead would be released only in a third phase, if Israel’s military fully leaves Gaza and reconstruction of the enclave begins.

Here’s what we know about the 98 remaining hostages — out of about 250 taken on Oct. 7 — and when they might be freed.

These are the 33 hostages on the list for release during the first stage of the ceasefire, and what we know about them.

Five civilian women remain hostages.

Shiri Silberman Bibas: Abducted with her young sons from Kibbutz Nir Oz, Bibas became an early face of the crisis. Hamas said in November 2023 that she had been killed; Israel has never confirmed the allegation.

Abducted with her young sons from Kibbutz Nir Oz, Bibas became an early face of the crisis. Hamas said in November 2023 that she had been killed; Israel has never confirmed the allegation. Emily Damari: The only British citizen to remain in Gaza, Damari, 27, was shot on Oct. 7 but seen alive in Gaza by other hostages who returned.

The only British citizen to remain in Gaza, Damari, 27, was shot on Oct. 7 but seen alive in Gaza by other hostages who returned. Romi Gonen: Taken hostage from the Nova music festival, Gonen, 24, was shot on Oct. 7 but seen alive in Gaza by other hostages who returned.

Taken hostage from the Nova music festival, Gonen, 24, was shot on Oct. 7 but seen alive in Gaza by other hostages who returned. Doron Steinbrecher: Taken hostage from her home at Kibbutz Kfar Aza, Steinbrecher appeared alive in a video released by Hamas in January 2024.

Taken hostage from her home at Kibbutz Kfar Aza, Steinbrecher appeared alive in a video released by Hamas in January 2024. Arbel Yehud: Yehud, 28, was kidnapped from Kibbutz Nir Oz with her boyfriend Ariel Cunio. They would be released at different times according to the outline of the plan.

Two young brothers are the only Israeli children still in Gaza.

Ariel Bibas: Four years old when he was was taken hostage, he and his brother were the only Israeli children not released during a temporary ceasefire in November 2023. Hamas said they had been killed; Israel has never confirmed that allegation.

Four years old when he was was taken hostage, he and his brother were the only Israeli children not released during a temporary ceasefire in November 2023. Hamas said they had been killed; Israel has never confirmed that allegation. Kfir Bibas: Ariel’s brother, 9 months old when he was taken hostage.

Five women soldiers remain hostages. All were working as lookouts at a base near Nahal Oz when they were taken hostage; their early reports of unusual Hamas activity were discounted.

Liri Albag: One of the spotters whose reports of unusual activity in Gaza was discounted, Albag, 19, appeared alive in a recent video shared by Hamas.

One of the spotters whose reports of unusual activity in Gaza was discounted, Albag, 19, appeared alive in a recent video shared by Hamas. Karina Ariev: Ariev, 20, appeared in a video with Doron Steinbrecher and Daniela Gilboa that Hamas released in January 2024.

Ariev, 20, appeared in a video with Doron Steinbrecher and Daniela Gilboa that Hamas released in January 2024. Agam Berger: A hostage released in November 2023 said Berger, who had started her army service two days before she was taken hostage, was alive in captivity.

A hostage released in November 2023 said Berger, who had started her army service two days before she was taken hostage, was alive in captivity. Daniela Gilboa: Gilboa appeared in a video with Doron Steinbrecher and Karina Ariev that Hamas released in January 2024.

Gilboa appeared in a video with Doron Steinbrecher and Karina Ariev that Hamas released in January 2024. Naama Levy: Levy, 20, became a symbol of the crisis because of footage showing her abduction into Gaza. Her mother reported getting a sign of life in late 2023 but none has ever been publicly disclosed.

These are the older men who are thought to remain alive.

Ohad Ben-Ami: A German citizen, Ben-Ami, 56, was taken hostage from his home on Kibbutz Beeri with his wife, who was released in November 2023.

A German citizen, Ben-Ami, 56, was taken hostage from his home on Kibbutz Beeri with his wife, who was released in November 2023. Itzhak Elgarat: A dual Danish-Israeli citizen, Elgarat, 70, was reportedly shot in the hand on Oct. 7.

A dual Danish-Israeli citizen, Elgarat, 70, was reportedly shot in the hand on Oct. 7. Yair Horn: An immigrant from Argentina, Horn, 45, was abducted from his home on Kibbutz Kfar Aza with his brother, who remains a hostage.

Tsahi Idan: After seeing his daughter shot to death, Idan, 50, was abducted in front of his wife and two other children.

After seeing his daughter shot to death, Idan, 50, was abducted in front of his wife and two other children. Ofer Kalderon: Kalderon’s 12- and 16-year-old children were taken hostage and released in November 2023; their mother, his ex-wife Hadas, whose mother and niece were killed on Oct. 7, has continued to press for his release.

Kalderon’s 12- and 16-year-old children were taken hostage and released in November 2023; their mother, his ex-wife Hadas, whose mother and niece were killed on Oct. 7, has continued to press for his release. Oded Lifshitz: A longtime peace activist from Kibbutz Nir Oz, Lifshitz, 84, was abducted with his wife, who was freed in late October 2023 in what Hamas termed a “humanitarian” release..

A longtime peace activist from Kibbutz Nir Oz, Lifshitz, 84, was abducted with his wife, who was freed in late October 2023 in what Hamas termed a “humanitarian” release.. Shlomo Mansur: Mansur, 86, was born in Iraq and is the oldest hostage remaining in Gaza.

Mansur, 86, was born in Iraq and is the oldest hostage remaining in Gaza. Gadi Moses: Moses, 80, appeared in a video released by Palestinian Islamic Jihad in December 2023; another hostage filmed at the same time was later killed.

Moses, 80, appeared in a video released by Palestinian Islamic Jihad in December 2023; another hostage filmed at the same time was later killed. Eli Sharabi: Taken hostage from his home on Kibbutz Beeri, where his wife and teen daughters were killed, Sharabi, 51, is the brother of Yossi Sharabi, who was killed in captivity.

Taken hostage from his home on Kibbutz Beeri, where his wife and teen daughters were killed, Sharabi, 51, is the brother of Yossi Sharabi, who was killed in captivity. Keith Siegel: Siegel, 65, is one of three American citizens thought to remain alive in Gaza. He and his wife Aviva were taken to Gaza in their own car; she was released in November 2023. He appeared in a hostage video released in April 2024.

Siegel, 65, is one of three American citizens thought to remain alive in Gaza. He and his wife Aviva were taken to Gaza in their own car; she was released in November 2023. He appeared in a hostage video released in April 2024. Ohad Yahalomi: A French national, Yahalomi, 50, was reportedly shot on Oct. 7 before being abducted.

These men under 40 are known or thought to be ill or injured. Their names appeared on the list Hamas leaked, which Israel said represented its requests, not Hamas’ agreement to release them. One name was removed from that list — a man who was found dead last week.

Hisham Al-Sayed: One of four hostages not taken on Oct. 7, al-Sayed, 36, a Bedouin Arab with developmental disabilities, wandered into Gaza by foot in 2015.

One of four hostages not taken on Oct. 7, al-Sayed, 36, a Bedouin Arab with developmental disabilities, wandered into Gaza by foot in 2015. Yarden Bibas: The husband of Shiri and the father of Ariel and Kfir, Yarden Bibas, 36, appeared in a video in December 2023 after being told that his family had died.

The husband of Shiri and the father of Ariel and Kfir, Yarden Bibas, 36, appeared in a video in December 2023 after being told that his family had died. Eliyah Cohen: Cohen, 23, was one of four Nova festival-goers to emerge alive from a shelter where 16 others died. He was reportedly wounded on Oct. 7.

Cohen, 23, was one of four Nova festival-goers to emerge alive from a shelter where 16 others died. He was reportedly wounded on Oct. 7. Sagui Dekel-Chen: One of three American citizens thought to remain alive in Gaza, Dekel-Chen, 36, is believed to have been shot on Oct. 7.

One of three American citizens thought to remain alive in Gaza, Dekel-Chen, 36, is believed to have been shot on Oct. 7. Or Levy: Levy, 33, was one of four Nova festival-goers to emerge alive from a shelter where 16 others died. His brother who has lobbied on his behalf from the Bay Area said he had heard he was alive.

Levy, 33, was one of four Nova festival-goers to emerge alive from a shelter where 16 others died. His brother who has lobbied on his behalf from the Bay Area said he had heard he was alive. Avera Mengistu: One of four hostages not taken on Oct. 7, Mengistu, an Ethiopian-Israeli, entered Gaza by foot in 2014.

One of four hostages not taken on Oct. 7, Mengistu, an Ethiopian-Israeli, entered Gaza by foot in 2014. Omer Shem Tov: Taken hostage from the Nova music festival, Shem Tov, 22, was seen alive by hostages who were released in November 2023.

Taken hostage from the Nova music festival, Shem Tov, 22, was seen alive by hostages who were released in November 2023. Tal Shoham: Taken hostage from Kibbutz Beeri along with six members of his family, Shoham, 39, remained in captivity after his wife, children, and other relatives were released in November 2023. Several other family members were murdered on Oct. 7.

Taken hostage from Kibbutz Beeri along with six members of his family, Shoham, 39, remained in captivity after his wife, children, and other relatives were released in November 2023. Several other family members were murdered on Oct. 7. Sasha Trufanov: The only Russian citizen remaining in Gaza, Moscow has said it hopes he is released under the deal. He has appeared in multiple videos released by Palestinian Islamic Jihad, most recently in November 2024.

The only Russian citizen remaining in Gaza, Moscow has said it hopes he is released under the deal. He has appeared in multiple videos released by Palestinian Islamic Jihad, most recently in November 2024. Omer Wenkert: Abducted from the Nova music festival, Wenkert, 23, was seen alive in videos filmed by Hamas that day.

These are the 65 hostages whose release would not come during the six-week ceasefire. Negotiation toward their release would begin partway through the ceasefire and would be contingent on further Israeli withdrawal from Gaza.

Five male soldiers captured on Oct. 7 remain hostages.

Edan Alexander: A New Jersey native, Alexander, 20, joined the IDF after graduating from high school. He was captured while serving near the Gaza border. If the first phase of the ceasefire deal goes through, he could become the only living U.S. citizen to remain in Gaza.

A New Jersey native, Alexander, 20, joined the IDF after graduating from high school. He was captured while serving near the Gaza border. If the first phase of the ceasefire deal goes through, he could become the only living U.S. citizen to remain in Gaza. Matan Angrest: Angrest, 23, appeared in a video released by Hamas in July 2024.

Angrest, 23, appeared in a video released by Hamas in July 2024. Rom Braslavski: Braslavski, 21, was abducted while working as a security guard at the Nova music festival during a break in his army service. His family said no released hostages reported seeing him in Gaza.

Braslavski, 21, was abducted while working as a security guard at the Nova music festival during a break in his army service. His family said no released hostages reported seeing him in Gaza. Nimrod Cohen: Cohen, 19, was captured from a tank on his base near the Gaza border. His family said no released hostages reported seeing him in Gaza.

Cohen, 19, was captured from a tank on his base near the Gaza border. His family said no released hostages reported seeing him in Gaza. Tamir Nimrodi: Nimrodi, 20, was marched into Gaza from his base. His family said no released hostages reported seeing him in Gaza.

These men, all under 40, were not engaged in the military response to Hamas’ attack. (Israelis who enlist in the IDF have been required to complete reserves duty until 40; Israel is trying to permanently raise that to 41 .)

Gali Berman: Like his twin brother, Gali Berman, 27, was kidnapped from his home on Kibbutz Kfar Aza.

Like his twin brother, Gali Berman, 27, was kidnapped from his home on Kibbutz Kfar Aza. Ziv Berman: Like his twin brother, Ziv Berman, 27, was kidnapped from his home on Kibbutz Kfar Aza.

Like his twin brother, Ziv Berman, 27, was kidnapped from his home on Kibbutz Kfar Aza. Elkana Bohbot: Abducted from the Nova music festival, Bohbot, 35, was filmed being beaten before he was taken to Gaza.

Abducted from the Nova music festival, Bohbot, 35, was filmed being beaten before he was taken to Gaza. Yosef-Chaim Ohana: Taken hostage from the Nova music festival, Ohana, 24, reportedly aided festival-goers before being abducted.

Taken hostage from the Nova music festival, Ohana, 24, reportedly aided festival-goers before being abducted. Ariel Cunio: Taken hostage with his girlfriend from Kibbutz Nir Oz, Cunio, 27, is half of multiple sibling pairs who remain in Gaza.

Taken hostage with his girlfriend from Kibbutz Nir Oz, Cunio, 27, is half of multiple sibling pairs who remain in Gaza. David Cunio: Cunio, the brother of Ariel Cunio, 34, was taken hostage from his home along with his wife, their twin daughters, his sister-in-law and her daughter. All were released in November 2023 except for him.

Cunio, the brother of Ariel Cunio, 34, was taken hostage from his home along with his wife, their twin daughters, his sister-in-law and her daughter. All were released in November 2023 except for him. Evyatar David: David, 24, was taken hostage at the Nova music festival along with his best friend, Guy Gilboa-Dalal.

David, 24, was taken hostage at the Nova music festival along with his best friend, Guy Gilboa-Dalal. Guy Gilboa-Dalal: Gilboa-Dalal, 23, was taken hostage at the Nova music festival along with his best friend, Evyatar David.

Gilboa-Dalal, 23, was taken hostage at the Nova music festival along with his best friend, Evyatar David. Maxim Herkin: Abducted from the Nova music festival, Herkin, 36, had returned from visiting his native Ukraine a week before Oct. 7.

Abducted from the Nova music festival, Herkin, 36, had returned from visiting his native Ukraine a week before Oct. 7. Eitan Horn: Horn, 38, was abducted while visiting his older brother, who is expected to be released in the first phase of a deal.

Horn, 38, was abducted while visiting his older brother, who is expected to be released in the first phase of a deal. Bipin Joshi: A Nepalese farmworker, Joshi, 23, was seen alive on footage filmed at Al-Shifa Hospital on Oct. 7.

A Nepalese farmworker, Joshi, 23, was seen alive on footage filmed at Al-Shifa Hospital on Oct. 7. Segev Kalfon: Kalfon, 27, was taken hostage from the Nova music festival.

Kalfon, 27, was taken hostage from the Nova music festival. Bar Kupershtein: Kupershtein, 21, was abducted from the Nova music festival, where he was working. His family said no released hostages reported seeing him in Gaza.

Kupershtein, 21, was abducted from the Nova music festival, where he was working. His family said no released hostages reported seeing him in Gaza. Omri Miran : Miran was taken hostage in his own car in front of his wife and young children. His brother is a founder of a group lobbying against any deal that would leave some hostages behind. He appeared alive in a video released by Hamas in April 2024.

: Miran was taken hostage in his own car in front of his wife and young children. His brother is a founder of a group lobbying against any deal that would leave some hostages behind. He appeared alive in a video released by Hamas in April 2024. Eitan Mor: Taken hostage while working as a security guard at the Nova festival, Mor, 24, stands out because his father has lobbied against a ceasefire deal that would leave his son behind.

Taken hostage while working as a security guard at the Nova festival, Mor, 24, stands out because his father has lobbied against a ceasefire deal that would leave his son behind. Alon Ohel: Ohel, 23, was one of four Nova festival-goers to emerge alive from a shelter where 16 others died. There have been no signs of life since.

Ohel, 23, was one of four Nova festival-goers to emerge alive from a shelter where 16 others died. There have been no signs of life since. Avinatan Or: The boyfriend of Noa Argamani, who was rescued from Hamas captivity in June 2024, Or, 31, was one of the first Israelis to be seen in footage of an abduction.

The boyfriend of Noa Argamani, who was rescued from Hamas captivity in June 2024, Or, 31, was one of the first Israelis to be seen in footage of an abduction. Matan Zangauker: Abducted with his partner from their Nir Oz home, Zangauker has maintained prominence because of the aggressive advocacy of his mother, who was banned from the Knesset because of her demonstrations. His partner was released in November 2023.

Six Thai men are hostages, according to Blue Ribbons, an advocacy group that aims to call attention to the diversity of the hostages. Nearly two dozen Thais, part of a robust workforce assisting on Israeli farms, were released in November 2023 as an addition to the Israelis whose release was negotiated as part of the temporary ceasefire. Their names do not appear on the list of hostages maintained by the Hostage and Missing Families Forum, and little is known about each of them.

Surasak Lamnau

Pingsa Nattapong

Bannawat Seathao

Sathian Suwankam

Sriaoun Watchara

Pongsak Tanna

These hostages have been confirmed dead. Their bodies would be released in the final phase of a ceasefire.

Tamir Adar: The grandson of a woman who was released in November 2023, Adar, 38, was considered missing until his family was told in January 2024 that he had been killed on Oct. 7.

The grandson of a woman who was released in November 2023, Adar, 38, was considered missing until his family was told in January 2024 that he had been killed on Oct. 7. Muhammad Alatarash: The Bedouin father of 13 was killed on Oct. 7, the Israeli army announced in July 2024.

The Bedouin father of 13 was killed on Oct. 7, the Israeli army announced in July 2024. Aviv Atzili: The IDF announced in November 2023 that Atzili, 49, had died fighting Hamas terrorists on Oct. 7.

The IDF announced in November 2023 that Atzili, 49, had died fighting Hamas terrorists on Oct. 7. Sachar Baruch: Captured from Kibbutz Beeri, Baruch, 25, was killed during a failed rescue attempt in December 2023

Captured from Kibbutz Beeri, Baruch, 25, was killed during a failed rescue attempt in December 2023 Uriel Baruch : Kidnapped from the Nova music festival, Baruch was killed in Gaza, the IDF announced in March 2024.

: Kidnapped from the Nova music festival, Baruch was killed in Gaza, the IDF announced in March 2024. Itay Chen: An American citizen and IDF soldier, Chen was killed on Oct. 7, the IDF announced in March 2024.

An American citizen and IDF soldier, Chen was killed on Oct. 7, the IDF announced in March 2024. Amiram Cooper: One of the founders of Kibbutz Nir Oz, Cooper, who was 84 when he was abducted, was killed in Gaza, the IDF announced in November 2023. His wife was released weeks after the attack, prior to the temporary ceasefire.

One of the founders of Kibbutz Nir Oz, Cooper, who was 84 when he was abducted, was killed in Gaza, the IDF announced in November 2023. His wife was released weeks after the attack, prior to the temporary ceasefire. Oz Daniel: A soldier, Daniel, 19, was killed on Oct. 7, the IDF announced in February 2024.

A soldier, Daniel, 19, was killed on Oct. 7, the IDF announced in February 2024. Ronen Engel: Kidnapped with his wife and daughters, who were released in November 2023, Engel was killed in captivity, the IDF announced in December 2023.

Kidnapped with his wife and daughters, who were released in November 2023, Engel was killed in captivity, the IDF announced in December 2023. Manny Godard: Kidnapped from Kibbutz Beeri, Goddard, 73, was killed on Oct. 7, the IDF announced in February 2024.

Kidnapped from Kibbutz Beeri, Goddard, 73, was killed on Oct. 7, the IDF announced in February 2024. Hadar Goldin: Hamas killed Goldin, an IDF soldier, during the 2014 Gaza war and has been holding his body since.

Hamas killed Goldin, an IDF soldier, during the 2014 Gaza war and has been holding his body since. Ran Gvili: A police officer, Gvili was killed on Oct. 7, the Israel Police announced in January 2024.

A police officer, Gvili was killed on Oct. 7, the Israel Police announced in January 2024. Tal Haimi: Haimi was killed on Oct. 7, the IDF announced in December 2023.

Haimi was killed on Oct. 7, the IDF announced in December 2023. Gadi Haggai: Kibbutz Nir Oz announced that Haggai, 73, a U.S. citizen, had been killed and his body was being held hostage.

Kibbutz Nir Oz announced that Haggai, 73, a U.S. citizen, had been killed and his body was being held hostage. Inbar Hayman: The Hostages and Missing Families Forum announced in December 2023 that Hayman, 27, had been killed in Gaza after being abducted from the Nova festival.

The Hostages and Missing Families Forum announced in December 2023 that Hayman, 27, had been killed in Gaza after being abducted from the Nova festival. Guy Illouz: Ilouz, 26, was injured during the attack on the Nova music festival. A returned hostage said he had been killed.

Ilouz, 26, was injured during the attack on the Nova music festival. A returned hostage said he had been killed. Ofra Keidar: The IDF announced in December 2023 that Keidar, 70, had been killed on Oct. 7 while walking near her home on Kibbutz Beeri. Her husband was killed separately in their home.

The IDF announced in December 2023 that Keidar, 70, had been killed on Oct. 7 while walking near her home on Kibbutz Beeri. Her husband was killed separately in their home. Eitan Levy: Levy, 53, was killed on Oct. 7, his home city of Bat Yam announced in December 2023. In August 2024, his family released a video of his body being beaten while being taken hostage.

Levy, 53, was killed on Oct. 7, his home city of Bat Yam announced in December 2023. In August 2024, his family released a video of his body being beaten while being taken hostage. Shay Levinson: A soldier, Levinson, 19, was killed on his base on Oct. 7, the IDF announced in January 2024.

A soldier, Levinson, 19, was killed on his base on Oct. 7, the IDF announced in January 2024. Eliyahu Margalit: Kidnapped from his home on Nir Oz, Margalit, 75, was killed in captivity, the IDF announced in December 2023. His daughter was taken hostage and released in November 2023.

Kidnapped from his home on Nir Oz, Margalit, 75, was killed in captivity, the IDF announced in December 2023. His daughter was taken hostage and released in November 2023. Joshua Mollel: A Tanzanian student who was working as an intern on Kibbutz Nahal Oz, Mollel, 21, was killed on Oct. 7, Tanzania announced in December 2023.

A Tanzanian student who was working as an intern on Kibbutz Nahal Oz, Mollel, 21, was killed on Oct. 7, Tanzania announced in December 2023. Omer Neutra: A soldier who enlisted after graduating from high school on Long Island, New York, Neutra, 21, was revealed in December 2024 to have died on Oct. 7. His parents spoke at the Republican National Convention and a range of other forums on behalf of the hostages.

A soldier who enlisted after graduating from high school on Long Island, New York, Neutra, 21, was revealed in December 2024 to have died on Oct. 7. His parents spoke at the Republican National Convention and a range of other forums on behalf of the hostages. Dror Or: Kibbutz Beeri announced in May 2024 that Or, 49, had been killed on Oct. 7. His wife was also murdered, while two of their children were abducted and released in November 2023. A cheesemaker, Or is the inspiration behind a chain of Oct. 7-related cafes.

Kibbutz Beeri announced in May 2024 that Or, 49, had been killed on Oct. 7. His wife was also murdered, while two of their children were abducted and released in November 2023. A cheesemaker, Or is the inspiration behind a chain of Oct. 7-related cafes. Daniel Perez: A soldier who responded to the Hamas attack, Perez was killed on Oct. 7, the IDF announced in March 2024.

A soldier who responded to the Hamas attack, Perez was killed on Oct. 7, the IDF announced in March 2024. Sonthaya Oakkharasr : A Thai worker at Kibbutz Beeri, Israel informed his family in May 2024 that he had been killed on Oct. 7.

: A Thai worker at Kibbutz Beeri, Israel informed his family in May 2024 that he had been killed on Oct. 7. Sudthisak Rinthalak: A Thai worker at Kibbutz Beeri, Israel informed his family in May 2024 that he had been killed on Oct. 7.

A Thai worker at Kibbutz Beeri, Israel informed his family in May 2024 that he had been killed on Oct. 7. Lior Rudaeff: Kibbutz Nir Yitzchak announced in May 2024 that Rudaeff, a 64-year-old Argentinean-Israel, died on Oct. 7.

Kibbutz Nir Yitzchak announced in May 2024 that Rudaeff, a 64-year-old Argentinean-Israel, died on Oct. 7. Yonatan Samerano: Samerano, 21, was killed at the Nova music festival before his body was abducted to Gaza.

Samerano, 21, was killed at the Nova music festival before his body was abducted to Gaza. Thawatchi Saethao : Saethao appeared in an initial batch of hostage posters but does not appear on any group’s list of current hostages. The 26-year-old Thai worker was killed on Kibbutz Alumim.

: Saethao appeared in an initial batch of hostage posters but does not appear on any group’s list of current hostages. The 26-year-old Thai worker was killed on Kibbutz Alumim. Yossi Sharabi: Abducted from Kibbutz Beeri, Sharabi, 53, was likely killed in an IDF airstrike, the IDF said in February 2024.

Abducted from Kibbutz Beeri, Sharabi, 53, was likely killed in an IDF airstrike, the IDF said in February 2024. Oron Shaul: Hamas killed Shaul, an IDF soldier, during the 2014 Gaza war and has been holding his body since.

Hamas killed Shaul, an IDF soldier, during the 2014 Gaza war and has been holding his body since. Idan Shtivi: Shtivi, 29, was killed on Oct. 7, the IDF announced on the one-year anniversary of the attack.

Shtivi, 29, was killed on Oct. 7, the IDF announced on the one-year anniversary of the attack. Judith Weinstein: The wife of Gadi Haggai, Weinstein, a 70-year-old U.S. citizen, was killed on Oct. 7, Kibbutz Nir Oz announced in December 2023.

The wife of Gadi Haggai, Weinstein, a 70-year-old U.S. citizen, was killed on Oct. 7, Kibbutz Nir Oz announced in December 2023. Ilan Weiss: Weiss, 56, was killed on Oct. 7, the IDF announced in December 2023. His wife and daughter were abducted and released in November 2023.

Weiss, 56, was killed on Oct. 7, the IDF announced in December 2023. His wife and daughter were abducted and released in November 2023. Yair Yaakov: Yaakov, 49, was killed on Oct. 7, the IDF announced in February 2024.

Yaakov, 49, was killed on Oct. 7, the IDF announced in February 2024. Aryeh Zalmanovich: Kidnapped from Nir Oz, Zalmanovich, 85, was revealed to have died after the IDF rescued another hostage who had been held with him.

