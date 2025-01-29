Police in Australia seize explosives they say may have been intended to kill Jews

Police in Australia say they have seized explosives that they believe were intended for a plot to target Jews.

The explosives, as well as material containing details about Jewish institutions, were found earlier this month in a camper van in a suburb of Sydney. Police disclosed the find on Thursday amid rumors of arrests and a steady drumbeat of disquieting antisemitic incidents in the country.

“This would strike terror into the community, particularly the Jewish community, and it must be met with the full resources of the government,” the premier of New South Wales, Chris Minns, said about the find. “And I want to assure the people of NSW that’s exactly what’s happening.”

Arrests related to the operation were initially made by members of Strike Force Pearl, a police task force launched last month to combat antisemitic violence in Sydney. In recent weeks, local Jews have contended with almost nightly incidents, including graffiti, arson and harassment. A fire accompanied by anti-Israel graffiti at a child care center in a Jewish neighborhood earlier this month stirred particular unease, as did a fire set outside the former home of Alex Ryvchin, the co-CEO of the Executive Council of Australian Jewry.

The harm caused by the seized explosives, were they to detonate, could have dwarfed those incidents, police and local Jewish leaders said.

“This is undoubtedly the most severe threat to the Jewish community in Australia to date,” the Zionist Federation of Australia said in a statement. “The plot, if executed, would likely have resulted in the worst terrorist attack on Australian soil.”

The group is calling for more information about the incident as well as the arrests to be made public.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar said the suspected planned attack offered evidence that Australia was doing too little to protect its Jews, who number about 100,000 and live primarily in Sydney and Melbourne. “We expect the Australian government to do more to stop this disease!” Saar tweeted on Wednesday, extending criticism that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has previously leveled.

