Hamas fires 3 rockets at Tel Aviv area for the first time in months

Hamas fired three rockets from the Gaza Strip at the Tel Aviv area, the first time Israel has had missile fire in months and another sign that the Israel-Hamas war has resumed.

No one was injured by the rockets, which set off warning sirens in several suburbs adjacent to Tel Aviv. One was shot down by Israel’s missile defense system and two others fell in open areas.

The rockets came days after Israel ended its ceasefire with Hamas, conducting airstrikes targeting the terror group’s leaders in the Gaza Strip. And they came hours after a rocket sent by the Houthi terror group in Yemen triggered warning sirens in central Israel and interrupted proceedings at Israel’s parliament, the Knesset.

On Wednesday, Israel also resumed its ground operations in Gaza, retaking parts of the Netzarim corridor, an area previously held by the Israeli military that splits the southern and northern halves of the territory.

On Wednesday morning, mass protests had erupted in Jerusalem over the war’s resumption, which protesters said endangered the 59 hostages still held by Hamas in Gaza. Netanyahu cited Hamas’ refusal to release the hostages in his announcement that fighting would resume.

