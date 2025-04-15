Israelis can no longer enter the Maldives after Palestinian-solidarity ban goes into effect

After Mohamed Muizzu, president of the Indian Ocean nation of Maldives, announced last year that Israeli passport holders would be barred from entering his country, in protest against Israel’s war in Gaza, the plan hit a snag.
Officials there realized that some Palestinians have Israeli passports and would also be excluded. They decided to slow down the process and craft more targeted legislation.
Now, the last obstacles have been cleared and the ban has gone into immediate effect following ratification by the Maldivian parliament. Israelis can no longer enter Maldives, where millions of visitors travel annually to hundreds of guesthouses and lavish resorts that generate the majority of the country’s tax revenue.
“The Maldives reaffirms its resolute solidarity with the Palestinian cause,” Muizzu said in a statement.
The policy is one of the most sweeping to penalize Israelis over Israel’s military campaign against Hamas in Gaza, which began on Oct. 7, 2023, when Hamas invaded Israel. Other countries that have since taken action against Israel have not imposed sanctions on individual Israelis.
Maldives, whose official state religion is Islam, does not have diplomatic relations with Israel. About 11,000 Israelis visited Maldives last year, according to the tourism ministry.
