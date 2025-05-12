Maggie Gyllenhaal’s daughter Ramona Sarsgaard reportedly arrested at Columbia library protest

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Ramona Sarsgaard, daughter of Jewish actress Maggie Gyllenhaal and Peter Sarsgaard, was reportedly one of the more than 70 pro-Palestinian protesters arrested at Columbia University last week.

During the protest on May 7, demonstrators occupied the school’s main library for several hours, with some vandalizing it, until Columbia’s acting president, Claire Shipman, authorized the NYPD to come in and conduct a mass arrest.

Sarsgaard, who is a freshman at Columbia, was given a ticket for criminal trespassing during the library occupation, according to the New York Post. The university has since suspended more than 65 students involved in the protest. It is unknown whether Sarsgaard was included among those suspended.

The library protest was organized by Columbia University Apartheid Divest, the school’s main pro-Palestinian coalition.

