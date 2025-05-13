Russell Brand defends Ye’s ‘Heil Hitler’ music video

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Russell Brand, the actor and iconoclastic activist, defended Kanye West’s latest song, titled “Heil Hitler,” saying that the artist now known as Ye is “uncancellable.”

“‘Heil Hitler’ @kanyewest is uncancellable because he reached such a zenith in the culture that he couldn’t be killed,” said Brand in a post on X. “I think people would like it if he died. Why? Because he’s a problem for their agenda. Also, let’s be honest; the hook is catchy.”

The rapper’s new music video was released Thursday and features the hook, “All my n—-s Nazis, n—a, heil Hitler.” It also contains a sample from a speech by Adolf Hitler.

In a video, he expanded on the sentiment in his tweet.

“He’s working with a lot of ideas when you say ‘N-word Heil Hitler,’” said Brand. “Now, firstly, Kanye West is a product of the culture, commenting on the culture. Why is the phrase Heil Hitler offensive? Because it’s seen as a vow and act of reverence to a leader that executed millions of people and waged war throughout Europe that led to so much destruction and disaster.”

He added, “Kanye is a unique figure because he’s uncancellable.” He acknowledged that Ye is not a “perfect person.”

Last week, on his podcast, Brand praised Ye minutes after playing a clip of Ye discussing how he wanted to say “N—a, Heil Hitler.”

“You have to recognize that art has a function, and that the function of art is to have difficult conversations,” Brand said on his May 8 episode. “You have to celebrate voices like Ye’s, true artists that are willing to go into very, very difficult situations in order to tell the truth. Without truth there is no art.”

Brand has cultivated a provocative public persona partly centered on discussing conspiracy theories, has long been a harsh critic of Israel and more recently attracted a far-right following. He is currently facing facing charges of rape, sexual assault and indecent assault in London. He was granted bail in court earlier this month.

