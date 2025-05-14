Fate of Hamas leader Mohammed Sinwar unclear following Israeli strike

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

An Israeli strike attempted to kill Mohammed Sinwar, the leader of Hamas in Gaza and brother of slain Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, though his fate remains unclear.

In the strike on Tuesday, Israel bombed the European Hospital in Khan Younis, based on intelligence that Sinwar was hiding in a tunnel underneath the hospital. The strike was reportedly executed rapidly, with bunker-busting bombs, and Palestinian reports say it killed 16 people.

The strike came as President Donald Trump is visiting the Middle East, though he does not plan to stop in Israel.

Since Hamas’ Oct. 7, 2023, attack on Israel, Israel has searched and struck across Gaza and the Middle East to hunt down its leadership.

Last July, Israel killed Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in a hotel in Iran. That attack came two weeks after Israel killed Hamas military chief Mohammed Deif, whose death remained unconfirmed for some time after the bombing. And last October, Israel killed Yahya Sinwar in a firefight.

