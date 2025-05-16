Trump: ‘A lot of people are starving’ in Gaza

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

President Donald Trump said people are “starving” in Gaza and the United States will help “get that taken care of” as he wrapped up his trip to the Middle East.

Later, when asked whether Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu can free the remaining hostages held captive by Hamas, Trump said, “I don’t know. We’re going to find out pretty soon. We’re going to know pretty soon. They’re not in good shape.”

Trump’s statement on starvation in Gaza comes as aid groups have warned of a dire crisis and encroaching famine in the war-torn enclave, where Israel has blocked the entry of humanitarian assistance since it resumed its war against Hamas two months ago. Now, Israel and the United States are embarking on a new plan to deliver aid that they say will avoid supplying Hamas. Aid groups have criticized the pan as insufficient to meet the enclave’s needs.

Speaking at an event in the United Arab Emirates, Trump said the United States would help solve the crisis.

“We’re going to handle a couple of situations that you have here, we have some very serious situations,” he said. “And we’re looking at Gaza and we’ve got to get that taken care of. A lot of people are starving. There’s a lot of bad things going on.”

His comments come days after The New York Times reported that Israeli military officers who oversee Gaza’s humanitarian situation said the territory is close to running out of food.

Upon news of Hamas’ release of Edan Alexander, the last living American-Israeli hostage it held captive, Trump expressed a desire for the war to end with a deal that releases all the hostages.

That release came days after Israel adopted a plan to conquer and occupy Gaza, and on Friday, the Israeli military said it had bombed more than 150 targets over the past 24 hours. Palestinian officials in the Hamas-run territory said more than 75 people were killed.

