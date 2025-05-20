Canada, England and France vow ‘concrete actions’ over Israel’s Gaza war expansion and blockade

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The leaders of Canada, the United Kingdom and France have condemned Israel’s expanded war in Gaza and vowed to penalize Israel if the war — and its months-long blockade on humanitarian aid — continues.

“We have always supported Israel’s right to defend Israelis against terrorism. But this escalation is wholly disproportionate,” the leaders — Canada’s Mark Carney, Britain’s Keir Starmer and France’s Emmanuel Macron — said in a joint statement.

“We will not stand by while the Netanyahu Government pursues these egregious actions,” they added. “If Israel does not cease the renewed military offensive and lift its restrictions on humanitarian aid, we will take further concrete actions in response.”

The statement, which also called on Hamas to release the Israeli hostages “they have so cruelly held,” did not offer specifics about what actions the countries might take. The Netherlands is urging European countries to reconsider their relationships with Israel, and Macron and Starmer are both reportedly considering unilaterally recognizing an independent Palestinian state.

The statement represents a sharp escalation by three allies of Israel at a time when the Israeli government is facing steep pressure to end its 19-month war against Hamas, which began when Hamas attacked Israel on Oct. 7, 2023. The leaders noted that members of the Israeli government have said they hope that Gazans will seek to leave, adding, “Permanent forced displacement is a breach of international humanitarian law.”

On Monday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he would allow “a basic quantity of food” into Gaza for the first time in months, in an announcement that the leaders called “wholly inadequate.” Five trucks — far short of what is understood to be needed — reportedly entered the territory, though it was unclear whether any aid reached civilians there.

Netanyahu lashed out against the world leaders’ statement after it was issued on Monday, saying that the three countries had handed “a huge prize” to Hamas and vowing to continue the war until Hamas is defeated.

“By asking Israel to end a defensive war for our survival before Hamas terrorists on our border are destroyed and by demanding a Palestinian state, the leaders in London, Ottawa and Paris are offering a huge prize for the genocidal attack on Israel on October 7 while inviting more such atrocities,” he said in a statement.

The three leaders also said they could impose further targeted sanctions if Israel does not halt building settlements in the West Bank. Each of the countries has already sanctioned some settlers and settler groups in an attempt to stem violence against Palestinians there.

