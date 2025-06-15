At least 11 killed across Israel amid multi-day barrage of missiles from Iran

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

At least 11 Israelis have been killed in multiple cities as Iran continues to pound the country in response to Israel’s ongoing attacks on Iran’s nuclear program.

Most missiles sent from Iran were shot down but ones that got through Israel’s air defense system struck in cities in the country’s center and north. At least seven people — including children — were killed in a direct strike on a building in Bat Yam, a city adjacent to Tel Aviv, while four members of a family of Christian Arabs in a town near Haifa died when a missile struck their home.

The strikes come amid successive barrages that have sent Israelis running to shelters for multiple nights in a row. Israeli officials warn that more attacks are anticipated as the Israeli air force continues to bomb Tehran and other sites in Iran in an attack on Iran’s nuclear program, which they said had been on the brink of creating nuclear weapons.

The war has brought travel to a standstill and stranded Israelis abroad and tourists inside Israel. El Al, Israel’s national carrier, says it is working on a plan to bring Israelis home using its fleet of airplanes, which it has moved out of the country for safekeeping.

World leaders are calling on Iran and Israel to deescalate. U.S. President Donald Trump, who has been negotiating with Iran to curb its nuclear program since April, said on social media on Sunday morning that he remained optimistic that the conflict could be solved with diplomacy.

“Iran and Israel should make a deal, and will make a deal,” he wrote on Truth Social. He added, “We will have PEACE, soon, between Israel and Iran! Many calls and meetings now taking place. I do a lot, and never get credit for anything, but that’s OK, the PEOPLE understand. MAKE THE MIDDLE EAST GREAT AGAIN!”

