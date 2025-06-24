Israel lifts restrictions on public gatherings as ceasefire with Iran holds

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Israel lifted all restrictions on public gatherings, allowing Israelis to engage in “full activity” as Israel’s ceasefire with Iran goes into effect.

The announcement by the Israeli Defense Force’s Home Front Command allows schools to resume in-person instruction, workplaces to reopen and public transportation to resume.

Some communities that border Gaza will continue to have restrictions on gatherings of over 2,000, a policy that had been in place prior to the launch of Israel’s attacks on Iran.

The lift on restrictions comes 12 days after Israel’s initial strikes on Iranian nuclear sites. Public gatherings as well as air travel to and from the country came to a complete halt. The threat level was also raised Sunday following the United State’s attacks against Iranian nuclear sites.

The Ben Gurion and Haifa airports will also return to full operations following the decision by the Home Front Command, according to the Israel Airports Authority.

“Restrictions on the number of incoming and outgoing flights, as well as the number of passengers on each flight, have been lifted,” the Israel Airports Authority said. “In addition, restrictions on the arrival of passengers and accompanying persons at the airports have been lifted.”

In Beersheba, an Israeli city that suffered one of deadliest attacks from Iran during the conflict, schools will remain closed tomorrow despite the Home Front Command’s announcement, according to Beersheba Mayor Ruvik Danilovich.

The complete lift on restrictions will be in effect until Thursday evening, at which point it will be reassessed.

