‘Let Bibi go,’ ‘Make the deal in Gaza’: Trump renews Israel demands in social media posts

Three days after first lashing out against the prosecution of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, President Donald Trump has renewed his criticism — and added the suggestion that Netanyahu’s trial could impede a hostage deal.

“It is terrible what they are doing in Israel to Bibi Netanyahu,” Trump posted late Saturday on Truth Social, his social media platform.

“He is a War Hero, and a Prime Minister who did a fabulous job working with the United States to bring Great Success in getting rid of the dangerous Nuclear threat in Iran. Importantly, he is right now in the process of negotiating a Deal with Hamas, which will include getting the Hostages back,” Trump wrote, adding, “This travesty of ‘Justice’ will interfere with both Iran and Hamas negotiations.”

Trump noted that the United States sends billions of dollars annually to Israel before concluding, “We are not going to stand for this. We just had a Great Victory with Prime Minister Bibi Netanyahu at the helm — And this greatly tarnishes our Victory. LET BIBI GO, HE’S GOT A BIG JOB TO DO!”

The prospect of a deal to release the remaining hostages in Gaza was still on Trump’s mind several hours later when he posted an all-caps message: “MAKE THE DEAL IN GAZA. GET THE HOSTAGES BACK!!! DJT.”

The messages come in the wake of Trump’s successful effort to force a ceasefire in a 12-day war between Israel and Iran, in which the United States made an unusual intervention by dropping bombs on Iranian nuclear sites. Trump has said he believes a deal to free the 50 remaining Israeli hostages taken on Oct. 7, 2023, could come within the week.

Trump’s call to end Netanyahu’s prosecution represents an unusual intervention by a U.S. president in another country’s domestic functioning. Netanyahu has been embroiled in the trial since May 2020, and currently faces three charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust. In December, when he took the stand, Netanyahu denied the allegations and referred to the trial as a “witch hunt,” the same language Trump used in both posts criticizing the prosecution.

