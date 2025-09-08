Mamdani backs a permanent end to NYC investment in Israel bonds

This piece first ran as part of The Countdown, our daily newsletter rounding up all the developments in the New York City mayor’s race. Sign up here to get it in your inbox. There are 57 days to the election.

In an interview on CBS New York on Sunday, Mamdani said he would support permanently divesting from Israel bonds as mayor.

“I think that we should not have a fund that is invested in the violation of international law,” he said. Israel bonds generate funds used by the Israeli government, including in the West Bank, which is considered by several international bodies to be an illegal occupation under international law. Israel and the United States reject that determination.

Mamdani said he supported the “current comptroller’s approach” to Israel bonds. Comptroller Brad Lander, a Jewish ally of Mamdani, ended the city’s investment of tens of millions of dollars in Israeli government debt securities in 2023. Lander said he was simply following the city’s policy of avoiding foreign sovereign debt, but faced backlash from Mayor Eric Adams along with Jewish leaders.

Although Mamdani supports the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement against Israel, he stopped short of advocating for divestment from all companies that do business with Israel, a demand of some pro-Palestinian activists, when pressed during the interview. “I think the most important thing is to figure out where we are directly implicated,” he said.

The next comptroller to oversee New York’s investments will likely be Democratic nominee Mark Levine, who is Jewish and endorsed Mamdani. Levine has promised to repurchase Israel bonds, saying, “This has been a rock-solid investment for decades.”