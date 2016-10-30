Trump campaign manager agrees supporter who shouted ‘Jew S A’ at rally is ‘deplorable’

(JTA) — Donald Trump’s campaign manager said the conduct of a supporter of the candidate who shouted “Jew S A” at reporters during a campaign rally was “unacceptable.”

Kellyanne Conway was reacting to a video clip of the incident at a rally on Sunday night in Phoenix, Arizona, shown to her Sunday morning by CNN’s Jake Tapper on his “State of the Union” show.

The middle-aged, white Trump supporter, who was wearing a T-shirt suggesting that Hillary Clinton be sent to prison, shouted the chant at the press pen while the rest of the crowd was chanting U.S.A.

When asked by Tapper whether she would call the man’s conduct “deplorable,” Conway said: “Yes, I would. His conduct is completely unacceptable and does not reflect our campaign or our candidate.”

“That man’s conduct was deplorable, and had I been there, I would have asked security to remove him immediately. Clearly, he doesn’t speak for the campaign or the candidate, and what he had to say was disgusting,” Conway told Tapper.

Trump campaign press secretary Hope Hicks released a statement after the event saying that the campaign “strongly condemns this kind of rhetoric and behavior. It’s not acceptable at our rallies or elsewhere.”

The incident came days after David Friedman, a Trump adviser on Israel, said there is no anti-Semitic sentiment among the candidate’s supporters, during an interview with an Israeli television station.