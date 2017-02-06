Radiohead will play in Israel in July
Menu JTA Search

News Brief

Radiohead will play in Israel in July

Thom Yorke performing with Radiohead in Sydney, Australia, Nov. 12, 2012. (Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images)

(JTA) — The acclaimed British rock band Radiohead will take the stage in Israel this summer.

The Grammy-winning group, which has sold over 30 million albums around the world, will play at Tel Aviv’s Hayarkon Park in July, Haaretz reported Sunday. The specific show dates and ticket prices have not yet been released.

As Haaretz noted, the band became popular in the Jewish state after a version of its song “Creep” was featured in a 1993 commercial for the Israeli fashion brand Castro. The group performed in Israel that year, then again in 1995 as the opening act for R.E.M.

Since then, the band has gone on to become one of the most successful rock outfits in the world. Its ninth and latest album, “A Moon Shaped Pool,” was released in 2016.

In 2015, Radiohead guitarist Jonny Greenwood collaborated with Israeli composer Shye Ben-Tzur on a record called “Junun.” The making of the album, which was recorded in the Rasjathan region of India with a group of Indian musicians, was the subject of a documentary filmed by the famed director Paul Thomas Anderson.

ADVERTISEMENT: Search 155+ Jewish summer camps to find your perfect fit, and you may be eligible for $1,000 off! Visit OneHappyCamper.org today!
Sign up for JTA's Daily Briefing, your daily guide to the latest essential news in the Jewish world »

Featured Stories

Breaking News