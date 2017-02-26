Dozens of headstones overturned at Philadelphia Jewish cemetery
(JTA) — Dozens of headstones were overturned and broken at a Jewish cemetery in Philadelphia.

The vandalism at the Mt, Carmel Cemetery in the Wissinoming section of Philadelphia was discovered on Sunday.

The damage was found across the entire cemetery with dozens, perhaps hundreds, of headstones affected, the local ABC affiliate WPVI reported.

The discovery comes nearly a week after over 150 headstones were discovered overtuned and damaged at the Chesed Shel Emeth Jewish cemetery in St. Louis.

It is not known who committed the vandalism or if the motive was anti-Semitism.

