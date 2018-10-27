Ivanka Trump and other prominent Jews send messages of solidarity after Pittsburgh synagogue shooting
Ivanka Trump and other prominent Jews send messages of solidarity after Pittsburgh synagogue shooting

Ivanka Trump

Ivanka Trump in the White House after Nikki Haley announced her resignation as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, Oct. 9, 2018. (Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

(JTA) — In the aftermath of the horrific shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue that left at least 11 dead, prominent Jews on Twitter are speaking out about their identity and sharing messages of solidarity.

Ivanka Trump said she stands with the Jewish people and called the gunman, identified as 46-year-old Robert Bowers, a “depraved bigot and anti-Semite.”

The CEO of the Anti Defamation League, Jonathan Greenblatt, shared words of devastation:

Bari Weiss, The New York Times opinion writer, shared that she was a bat mitzvah at the synagogue and that people were checking in with her.

Broadway star Ben Platt used the moment to push a political message.

Actress and “Girls” creator Lena Dunham urged people to send their prayers to the Jewish community.

Actor Josh Gad, known for roles in “Frozen” and “The Book of Mormon,” shared how he also belonged to the synagogue.

Actress and singer Bette Midler shared her sympathy for the families of the victims.

Jewish actor and comedian Michael Ian Black shared the poem “We Remember Them” by Sylvan Kamens and Rabbi Jack Reimer in memory of the victims.

“Seinfeld” actor Jason Alexander said he had “no words.”

Howard Fineman, the editorial director of the AOL Huffington Post Media Group, also shared how the Tree of Life synagogue was at the center of his Jewish upbringing.

Emily Nussbaum, a New Yorker writer, shared how close to home the shooting hit for her, as her family was at synagogue services.

The U.S. ambassador to Israel, David Friedman, shared a statement:

Jake Tapper, the Jewish CNN anchor, pointed out a misconception about Conservative synagogues.

New York Times writer Dave Itzkoff commented on President Donald Trump’s statement that the synagogue should have had more armed guards during the bris ceremony that was happening at the time of the shooting.

Jewish actress Alex Borstein, from the “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” also assailed the president’s response to the attack:

Harry Enten, a former 538 writer who’s now an analyst for CNN, shared a powerful quote from Daniel Pearl, the Jewish journalist murdered in Pakistan in 2002, before Pearl was beheaded.

Adam Eli, a Jewish community organizer and LGBTQ activist, shared a message of unity and told his followers to check in on their Jewish friends.

