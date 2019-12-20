The Tell: The Impeachment Chronicles

Existential crisis: We wrote last week about the confusion engendered by Trump’s executive order on anti-Semitism. In ordering agencies to consider whether a federally funded institution tolerates anti-Semitism, it does not define Jews as a race or a nation. It adds expressions of Israel criticism that are — controversially in some cases — defined as anti-Semitism.

I heard from participants in off-the-record call with Jewish leaders (join me for a moment while we chuckle at the notion of joining “Jewish leaders” and “off the record” in a sentence). Much of it was cleaning up the initial misimpression spurred by a New York Times article that the executive order somehow seeks to define Jews as a nationality.

The speakers — Avi Berkowitz, a top aide to Trump adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner who helped draft the order; Jennifer Lichter from the domestic policy office; and Jennifer Korn from the public liaison office — ably explained what the order does and does not do. But still, there was some confusion.

A lot of folks on the call wondered why introductions were made by Pastor Paula White, Trump’s spiritual adviser. She is, after all, a Christian, and said confusingly, “It really is a victory for all people of all faiths.”

Father Andre Mahanna, a Maronite Christian pastor from Colorado, asked what the executive order could do to protect Christians in Lebanon who are pro-Israel. (The answer: Nothing. It affects U.S. institutions, particularly universities.)

Morton Klein, the Zionist Organization of America president, threw a softball, asking the speakers to elaborate on what truly is new about the order — it adds the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance definition of anti-Semitism, which includes the anti-Israel expressions. Berkowitz, uncharacteristically, flubbed it and answered with a history of how the Obama and Trump administrations have addressed anti-Semitism.

Nachman Mostofsky, who heads Chovevei Zion in New York, wanted further clarification on whether the order classifies Jews as a religion, race or nation. One of the Jennifers (my sources could not distinguish them) took on the answer and again explained that “the EO is not defining Judaism or Jewishness, really at all.”

“What is Jewish really is an existential question,” she added in what may be the best answer I’ve ever heard in my 16 years of getting reports on these calls.

Fact check, Jennifer, whichever Jennifer: True.

Show Me Your Wallet, I’ll Show You Your Heart

Major budget-related bills passed this week show Congress still invested in Israeli-Palestinian peace and also in defending Israel. The upshot is that the two-state solution still has a Washington address, albeit on the opposite end of Pennsylvania Avenue: Democratic candidates for the presidency may talk about leveraging defense assistance to Israel, but Congress is not about to let them get away with it.

Biden to Trump: I Will Replace You

Joe Biden, the former vice president running for the Democratic presidential nomination, posted on Medium a statement on the rise of anti-Semitism. As he did with his campaign launch in April, he blamed Trump in part for the spike in anti-Semitism, going back to Trump’s equivocations after the deadly neo-Nazi march in Charlottesville, Virginia, in August 2017. “There’s a short line from those white supremacists in Charlottesville chanting ‘Jews will not replace us,’ to the shooter at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh last year, saying Jews ‘were committing genocide to his people,’” Biden said.

Jersey City Boy

My colleague Josefin Dolsten spoke to Steven Fulop, the mayor of Jersey City, about how he handled last week’s deadly attack on a kosher supermarket.

