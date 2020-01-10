The Tell: The Iran Flare-Up, Winners and Losers Edition

WASHINGTON (JTA) —Welcome 2020. Is it December yet? Can you set my alarm for December?

No? Then how about a dive into how Iran tensions are playing out in D.C. and in the Jewish community. Badass on the frontline Democrats are seeking to limit President Donald Trump’s ability to engage Iran in a war in a bill coming to the floor on Thursday (as this is written). Nancy Pelosi tapped Elissa Slotkin, the moderate Democrat from Michigan, to introduce the war powers resolution. Slotkin is one of the five self-described “badass” freshmen congresswomen who were critical in advancing impeachment. All five women have national security backgrounds and all five won districts in 2018 that Trump won in 2016. Pelosi tapping Slotkin at two critical moments — in September, announcing that she had changed her mind and supported an impeachment inquiry, and now, taking the lead in limiting Trump’s war powers — suggests the degree to which Pelosi is relying on the party’s center, and not its margins, to keep the House next year. Slotkin, in announcing the resolution on Wednesday, did not hesitate to use her national security experience to make her case — a preemptive defense against the likes of Rep. Doug Collins, the high-profile Georgia representative who is accusing Democrats of betraying U.S. interests. “As a former Shia militia CIA analyst who has served multiple times in Iraq, I have lived Iran’s destabilizing activity in Iraq up close and personal,” she said. “I have watched friends and colleagues get hurt or killed by Iranian rockets, mortars and explosive devices. And Qassem Soleimani was the architect of some of the worst destabilizing activities in the Middle East. But his behavior does not mean that the Administration can disregard the Constitution by engaging in a wider war, without consulting first with Congress.” Some Iran context

The precipitate for Slotkin’s action is the assassination of top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani last week. Trump’s argument is that taking out the leader of the Quds Force, the wing of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps that carries out Iranian adventurism beyond its borders, is the best means of preventing war. As of Thursday, Trump might have been winning the argument. Iran has indicated that if there were no retaliation for the missile strikes, there would be no further escalation, but it also was not quite ready to let the matter rest. Trump in a speech Wednesday appeared ready to de-escalate, promising unspecified new sanctions but no further military action in the wake of an Iranian strikes on U.S. bases. “Iran appears to be standing down which is a good thing for all parties concerned,” Trump said. Is all of this good or bad for Israel?

That’s not an engagement Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wants. In the on-the-record portion of his Cabinet meeting on Sunday, Netanyahu — almost alone among world leaders — praised the Soleimani killing. Off the record — but leaked later on — he told his ministers that “the killing of Soleimani is a U.S. event, not an Israeli event, and we should stay out of it.” That’s not the kind of attitude that Trump would expect from a close ally whom he believes he has defended better than any of his predecessors. Which may explain why on Tuesday — a day after he met with Avi Berkowitz, Trump’s top Middle East counselor — Netanyahu was once again, and more expansively, extolling the Soleimani hit, this time in a televised address. “It is very important to say that Israel stands completely beside the United States,” Netanyahu said, in case anyone missed the point. Is it good for the Democratic presidential candidates?

Democratic candidates have hewed to the Pelosi and Slotkin template, decrying Soleimani as a terrorist but questioning whether the action was necessary or counterproductive. “Without more information, we can only hope that the president has carefully thought through the national security implications of this attack for our country and the grave risks involved,” former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg said. “But given his track record and his history of making reckless and impulsive decisions that undermine U.S. strategic objectives and weaken our allies — most recently in Syria — there is every reason to be deeply concerned.” Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren have come under fire for calling Soleimani’s killing an “assassination.” Bloomberg took a shot at Sanders for using the term, Fox News reported. “This is a guy who had an awful amount of American blood on his hands,” Bloomberg said. “I think that’s an outrageous thing to say.” (I’ve never understood how the word “assassination,” which is in modern usage a neutral term to describe the killing of someone of prominence, became politically loaded. Historians who routinely call Operation Valkyrie an assassination plot do not convey the notion that killing Hitler would have been a bad idea.) The development has allowed Bloomberg, whose critics worry about his appeal outside of New York, to publicly flex his foreign policy muscles a bit. Is it good for Trump?