Banana tahini pops are the perfect summer dessert hack — and they’re so easy to make

This recipe originally appeared on The Nosher.

Remember when one-ingredient banana ice cream broke the internet? If not, let me refresh your memory.

A while back a “recipe” (if you can call anything with one ingredient a recipe) for banana ice cream went viral. And with good reason. To make it you simply put a few frozen sliced bananas in a food processor and blended them until they achieved the consistency of soft serve. Pop them into the freezer and sure enough, you had a frozen, scoopable “ice cream” that was healthy, vegan and sugar-free.

And, like most viral recipes, banana ice cream was soon replaced by the next food trend – and the one after that — and so on.

But we’re bringing it back, giving it a tahini swirl and turning it into popsicles! Because everything’s better on a stick. And with a tahini swirl.

Not everyone has a popsicle mold, so we’re showing you how you can make these pops in a loaf pan — but feel free to use those molds if you’ve got ’em.

And don’t stop there — tahini is just the beginning! You can swap it for almond butter, chocolate chips, strawberry preserves, granola or even add some other frozen fruit like strawberries or blueberries — whatever you like. These couldn’t be easier, and when was the last time you gave permission to eat ice cream for breakfast?

Ingredients:

6 ripe bananas, peeled, sliced and frozen

1/2 cup tahini

3 tablespoons maple syrup (or to taste)

Directions:

1. Line an 8-by-4-inch loaf pan with plastic wrap (you can use a 9-by-5 pan if that’s what you’ve got), leaving an overhang on all sides.

2. Place the bananas in your food processor and process till crumbly. Scrape down the sides and continue processing – the bananas will become smooth, and then thick and creamy with a consistency similar to soft-serve ice cream.

3. Meanwhile whisk the tahini and maple syrup till smooth – taste and adjust sweetener if needed.

4. Spread half the ice cream into your loaf pan and smooth with the back of a spoon. Drizzle half the tahini mixture over. Repeat with remaining ice cream and tahini. Use a thin sharp knife to swirl the mixture together; rap the pan on the counter to level.