Add some color to your Hanukkah menu with these savory beet latkes

This recipe originally appeared in The Nosher.

These beet pancakes are great for using up a variety of other root vegetables. Using a food processor will make quick work of the shredding aspect of the preparation. With a nice browned crust, the latkes are delicious served with applesauce or sour cream and chives, and offer a good alternative to hash browns at breakfast or brunch.

This recipe is reprinted with permission from The Berkshires Farm Table Cookbook, by Elisa Spungen Bildner and Rob Bildner, Countryman Press.

Ingredients • ¼ cup chopped scallions, white and green parts (about 2 large)

• 1 Tbsp chopped fresh thyme

• 1 tsp kosher salt, or more to taste

• 2 cups peeled and shredded red beets (about 11 ounces, 2 to 3 medium beets)

• 1 cup peeled and shredded carrots (about 6 ounces, 2 to 3 medium carrots)

• 1 cup peeled and shredded celery root (about 8 ounces, ½ small celery root)

• 1 cup peeled and shredded Idaho or russet potato (about 12 ounces, 1 large potato)

• ¼ cup rye or whole wheat flour, or more as needed to hold the raw latkes together

• 1 cup soft goat cheese (about 5 ounces)

• 1 large egg, lightly beaten

• 2 Tbsp neutral oil, such as canola, plus more as needed, for frying

• Sour cream and chopped chives, or applesauce for garnish (optional)