How to make an easy and cheesy pull-apart challah with pizza dip

This article originally appeared in The Nosher.

You love challah. You love pizza. It might be time to combine these two cherished carbs together in one pan.

If you often make big batches of challah, this recipe will be quite easy to throw together as a fun appetizer, or even an indulgent weeknight dinner. You can set aside around 1 pound of dough to make the pizza dip challah, which is about half of this recipe. But you can use any challah recipe you prefer.

If you don’t have a cast iron pan, you can use any 8- or 9-inch cake pan that you have. Make sure to grease the pan before adding the challah and dip. And if you’re worried about a mess, feel free to place the dip into an oven-safe ramekin right in the center.

Get creative and add any other pizza toppings you like — caramelized onions, chopped peppers, mushrooms, extra garlic,or even some blue cheese.

And watch our short reel on Instagram to see how I made it!

Ingredients

1 lb prepared challah dough — any recipe you like

1 cup canned tomato sauce

½ cup ricotta cheese

4 oz cream cheese, at room temperature

¼ cup grated Parmesan cheese

1 cup shredded mozzarella cheese

1 egg, beaten for egg wash

Italian seasoning + flaky sea salt for topping (optional)

Directions