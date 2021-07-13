2021 Emmys: All the Jewish nominees, from Jurnee Smollett to Michael Douglas

(JTA) — At the last Emmy Awards, “Schitt’s Creek,” the comedy from Jewish father-son duo Eugene and Dan Levy, swept the night, winning every comedy category for its sixth and final season. While there’s no big Jewish show to cheer on for another powerhouse performance this year, there’s still a bevy of Jewish nominees, which were announced Tuesday.

Black Jewish actresses lead the way

Jurnee Smollett received her first Emmy nomination, as lead actress in a drama series, for her role in “Lovecraft Country” starring as Letitia “Leti” Lewis. While the show won’t be returning for a second season — and contained a plot point that some viewers found antisemitic — the HBO horror show had 18 nominations.

As a child actress, Smollett made her debut on “Full House.” Then she starred in “On Our Own,” a 1994 ABC sitcom, with her five siblings.

“We all were in the same school trailer. We would eat hot links and bagels for breakfast every morning — very Black and Jewish of us,” she joked.

Tracee Ellis Ross was tapped for lead actress in a comedy series for her role in “black-ish.” It’s her fifth nomination; she’s never won. Ross recently announced a docuseries with Oprah, “The Hair Tales,” about Black hair and a “love letter to Black women.”

British Jewish actress Sophie Okonedo, who calls herself a “Jewish Nigerian Brit,” received a nod for best guest actress in a drama series for “Ratched,” a Netflix prequel to “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest.” She plays Charlotte Wells, a patient with dissociative identity disorder at Nurse Ratched’s hospital.

And Maya Rudolph scored her seventh and eighth Emmy nominations for her guest appearances on “Saturday Night Live” — for the episode she hosted and portraying Vice President Kamala Harris over the course of the season. She was nominated as well for her voiceover performance as Connie the Hormone Monstress in the puberty-themed (and very Jewish) animated comedy “Big Mouth.” Last year she won in both categories.

“Big Mouth,” co-created by the Jewish comedian Nick Kroll and his friend Andrew Goldberg, also was nominated for best animated show.

Jewish comedies

“The Kominsky Method,” starring Jewish actor Michael Douglas, returned for its third and final season in May — but not with Alan Arkin, the show’s other Jewish star.

“The less work I get, the better my health,” the 87-year-old Arkin said. “The stress in the marketplace is enormous and my system has a fast reaction. I can’t deal with stress anymore.”

Even without Arkin, the show still garnered six nominations, including nods for Douglas as lead actor, Morgan Freeman and Jewish actor Paul Reiser as guest actor and supporting actor, respectively, and best comedy series.

And “Hacks,” the new comedy series from HBO Max starring Jean Smart and Jewish comedian Hannah Einbinder, received nominations in four major comedies: best comedy series, lead actress for Smart, supporting actress for Einbinder and supporting actor for Carl Clemons-Hopkins. The show is from “Broad City” writers Paul Downs, Lucia Aniello and Jen Statsky.

Einbinder, the daughter of Jewish comedian Laraine Newman, told Nylon Magazine, “I want to do any comedy that feels authentic and good and meaningful. I have totally readjusted my view of what TV and film can be as a comedy medium. I will always be doing stand-up. Until I reach an age where I’m just complaining at which point I will remove myself, as we all should.”

And while there’s nothing much Jewish about the breakout Apple TV hit “Ted Lasso” starring Jason Sudeikis, it features British Jewish actor Brett Goldstein as soccer team captain Roy Kent. Goldstein received a nomination for best supporting actor in a comedy series — helping “Ted Lasso” garner a total of 20 nominations, leading the comedy pack.

Jew-ish dramas

The smash hit Netflix regency romance “Bridgerton,” based on Jewish romance author Julia Quinn’s series, scored 12 nominations — including for best drama and lead actor for Regé-Jean Page.