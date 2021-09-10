Jewish NY remembers 9/11 • Hitman was disguised as a Hasid • Jewish fan favorite returns to NY Giants

Shabbat shalom, New York. We are remembering the 20th anniversary of the attacks of Sept. 11 on “Shabbat Shuva,” a traditional day of reflection, repentance and renewal that falls between Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur.

9/11: 20 YEARS LATER

STANDING GUARD: In the days and months after the attacks on the World Trade Center, students from Stern College sat a regular vigil over the remains of victims at what was then Bellevue Hospital Center. Jessica Russak-Hoffman, one of the organizers of the “shmira,” wonders if their souls “remember me. If they remember all of us who sat our vigil. I remember them.” (JTA)

ANGEL WITH A LADLE: Elisha Gechter’s father served kosher soup to hundreds of first responders in the aftermath of the attacks. In his memory — Michael Horen died in 2020 of a leukemia likely brought on by his exposure at the site — her family is “trying to spread the word that help is available to those affected to cover the costs of health treatment.” (Kveller)

WHO BY FIRE: Jewish groups across New York City — including the Tribeca Synagogue and Dorot — will be marking the anniversary of the terrorist attacks, which falls on Shabbat this year. (JNS)

SHOULDER TO SHOULDER: In an Op-Ed, Jewish, Christian and Muslim leaders called on their co-religionists to “march as a nation united, shoulder to shoulder, advancing our common American ideals.” (Daily News)

Authors Debbie Almontaser, CEO of the Building Cultures Group Inc; Antonios Kireopoulos of the National Council of Churches USA, and Prof. Burton Visotzky of the Jewish Theological Seminary are all part of the Shoulder to Shoulder Campaign, an interfaith effort to right anti-Muslim bigotry.

Back story: Almontaser, who was ousted in 2007 from a Brooklyn Arabic-language school she helped found after she was seen wearing a t-shirt reading “Intifada NYC,” was at the center of a controversy about the limits of interfaith tolerance in the years following the attacks.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK

CAUGHT ON VIDEO: A hitman disguised in the clothing of a Hasidic Jew gunned down a formerly incarcerated man in South Ozone Park, Queens in what police are calling a gangster-style “execution.” (Daily News)

Surveillance video from early Monday morning shows Jermaine Dixon, 47, being shot and killed by a Black man “dressed in a Hasidic-style hat and long black robe,” police sources said.

REMEMBERING

Dr. Joseph I. Kramer, who gave up a lucrative suburban pediatric practice to serve poor families on the Lower East Side, where he had been born, and in the Williamsburg section of Brooklyn, died on Aug. 30 at age 96. In a 1983 profile, New York magazine called him “probably the only solo practitioner in one of the most ravaged and deadly neighborhoods in the city.” (New York Times)

