AOC, allies block Iron Dome funding from spending bill • Man threatens Brooklyn synagogue • ‘Unorthodox Life’ gets 2nd season

Good morning, New York, and moadim l'simcha. Join us tonight as The Jewish Week, UJA-Federation of New York and 70 Faces Media present Israeli writer/actor Lior Raz — the co-creator and star of the hugely popular series "Fauda" and the recently released "Hit & Run" — in conversation with Abigail Pogrebin. 7:00 p.m.

AOC’S SALVO: Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-Bronx/Queens) and other progressives forced House Democratic leadership Tuesday to cut $1 billion for Israel’s Iron Dome self-defense system from a short-term government funding bill. (JTA)

Moderate Democrats and Republicans — including Ritchie Torres (D-Bronx) — said the progressives’ move inappropriately targeted Israel, and said the House would vote today on a standalone bill that would fund the anti-missile system.

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: The NYPD posted surveillance photos of a man who allegedly snarled “Kill all Jews” at a man standing in front of an Orthodox synagogue in Borough Park on Sunday. (New York Post)

HAVE A HAART: Netflix is bringing back “My Unorthodox Life,” the reality series about a formerly Orthodox fashion mogul and her family. (JTA)

Read about star Julia Haart, who left the Orthodox community in Monsey to become CEO of a fashion model agency.

MOTHER KNOWS BEST: Read about the 30-something founders of JustKibbitz, a new dating site that lets Jewish parents make accounts showcasing their adult children and arrange their dates. (New York Times)

DIPLOMACY: Greece’s Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, in town for the U.N. General Assembly, is scheduled to meet today with the president of the American Jewish Committee, David Harris. (ekathimerini.com)

CROSS COUNTRY: Hasidic bakers from Brooklyn traveled to Oregon this month to inspect and purchase the grain they’ll need to begin baking Passover matzah over the winter. (Wallowa County Chieftain)

AROUND THE JEWISH WORLD, WITH JTA

REMEMBERING

Richard William Lachmann, a professor of sociology most recently at the University at Albany, died Sept. 19 of a heart attack. He was 65. The New York native and resident was the author of multiple award-winning books, including “Capitalists in Spite of Themselves,” an economic and social history of early modern Europe.

TODAY’S BIG IDEA

When did lox become the symbol of Jewish luxury? The answer teaches an important lesson in the value of moderation in an over-heated world, writes Andrew Silow-Carroll.

WHAT’S ON TODAY

Robert Siegel (former senior host of NPR's "All Things Considered") interviews Prof. Shuly Rubin Schwartz (Chancellor, Jewish Theological Seminary), Rabbi Elka Abrahamson (President, Wexner Foundation) and Prof. Jonathan Sarna (American Jewish History, Brandeis University) about the Pew Research Center's latest survey of American Jews. This American Friends of Rabin Medical Center event. 3:00 p.m.

Photo, top: The first sukkah built on Ellis Island is constructed by the Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society, circa 1948. Watching (right) are Robert F. Smith (on the left), “supervisor of detention” at Ellis Island, and William Neubau, HIAS director on the island. This year the holiday ends Monday evening. (Photo by FPG/Archive Photos/Getty Images)