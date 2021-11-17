Brooklyn store drops accused author’s kids’ books • Man threatens bagel shop • Buy a piece of the Catskills

ACCUSED: A Jewish bookstore in Borough Park has stopped selling a series of popular children’s books after their author was accused of sexual misconduct. (JTA)

The announcement from Eichler’s Judaica comes several days after the Israeli newspaper Haaretz published allegations by several women that Chaim Walder, who also works as a therapist and child advocate in the haredi Orthodox community, initiated sexual relationships with them when they approached him for counseling as minors.

Walder, who lives in Israel, is the author of the “Kids Speak” series of religious children’s books. His attorneys deny the allegations.

HATE WATCH: The NYPD is looking for a man who threatened to burn down Bagels & Co., a kosher bagel shop in Fresh Meadows, Queens, if the staff didn’t take take down the store’s Israeli flags. A suspect in the Nov. 10 incident is seen on video. (Daily News)

BUT WHO’S COMPLAINING?: On Sunday night’s episode of “Last Week Tonight” on HBO, John Oliver began his segment on union-busting with a clip of “Look for the Union Label,” an advertising jingle with deep Jewish roots. (Jewish Week via JTA)

Read a history of the song, written for the International Ladies’ Garment Workers Union by a pioneering Jewish woman in advertising.

FOR SALE: A little piece of Catskills history is up for grabs: A bungalow colony in Ulster County is currently on the market for $795,000. (Jewish Week via JTA)

START-UP NATION: Today is the closing day of Mind the Tech NY 2021, a three-day showcase for the Israeli tech industry being held at locations around the city. (Calcalist)

MAZEL TOV: People magazine reports on the fated romance of New Rochelle native Adam Rosenstein and Californian Maddie Cohen, whose parents were best friends in high school.

BEYOND THE BOROUGHS

ELECTED: Republican Bruce Blakeman is the new Nassau County Executive, defeating Democratic incumbent Laura Curran following a count of absentee ballots. Fun fact: The former Hempstead councilman is the former husband of Paul McCartney’s wife Nancy Shevell. (Newsday)

SENTENCED: A New Jersey man accused of conspiring with members of a white supremacist group to vandalize synagogues in the Midwest was sentenced Tuesday to a year and a day in prison. (JTA)

TODAY’S BIG IDEA

FACE TIME: Rabbi Neil Kurshan lives on the Upper West Side, and no longer has a daily morning minyan to attend in person. In a JTA essay, he laments how the pandemic disrupted in-person, egalitarian, morning prayers, and hopes the impulse to gather as a community hasn’t atrophied.

WHAT’S ON TODAY

YIVO Institute for Jewish Research will present “Nazism, Neo-Nazism and Music,” a panel discussion that will explore how, why, and in what ways National Socialism has come to be tied to various musical forms. Moderated by Spencer Sunshine. Reservations here. 1:00 p.m.

Israel Policy Forum presents a virtual discussion of the current state of U.S.-Israel relations, with IPF Chief Policy Officer Michael Koplow and Jerusalem Post Diplomatic Correspondent Lahav Harkov, moderated by IPF CEO David Halperin. Register here. 1:00 p.m.

Based on his 2016 book, “Hustling Hitler: The Jewish Vaudevillian Who Fooled the Führer,” journalist (and Upper West Sider) Walter Shapiro shares the true story of how his great-uncle — a Jewish vaudeville impresario and exuberant con man — managed to cheat Hitler’s agents in the run-up to World War II. $5. Register here for this Landmark West event. 6:00 p.m.

Correction: Yesterday’s newsletter incorrectly identified the location of Kiryas Joel. The village is in Orange County, not Rockland County.

Photo, top: A bungalow at Kalaka Village, a 77-acre bungalow colony in Ulster County that is on the market. Buyers should be prepared for renovations. (Catskills Region MLS)