FBI reports ‘credible threat’ to New Jersey synagogues, urging them to take ‘all security precautions’

This is a developing story.

(JTA) — New Jersey and federal officials are collaborating after the FBI’s Newark office warned New Jersey synagogues of a “broad threat” against them.

“The FBI has received credible information of a broad threat to synagogues in NJ,” the agency’s Newark office shared on social media Thursday afternoon.

“We ask at this time that you take all security precautions to protect your community and facility,” the alert said. “We will share more information as soon as we can. Stay alert. In case of emergency call police.”

The alert comes amid broad attention to Jews and the hatred they face that was ignited by antisemitic comments made by rapper Kanye West last month. White supremacist hate groups, including the Goyim Defense League, have adopted West’s comments as a rallying cry, ratcheting up their activity across the United States. Meanwhile, a change of leadership at Twitter has spurred antisemites to target Jews and other minorities online.

Those forces have in the past contributed to threats against Jews in the United States. Widespread bomb threat campaigns disrupted operations at Jewish community centers, synagogues and day schools multiple times in recent years; in June, all Jewish institutions in San Antonio, Texas, briefly suspended operations because of an unspecified threat. People who engaged with antisemitic white supremacist groups have carried out deadly attacks on Jews in Pittsburgh and Poway, California, in recent years. An attack against Jews in Jersey City, New Jersey, in late 2019 was carried out by adherents of a violent strain of Black Hebrew Israelite ideology.

The FBI’s alert added, “We are taking a proactive measure with this warning while investigative processes are carried out.“ It did not elaborate further.

Rabbi David Levy, who heads the American Jewish Committee’s New Jersey office, told the Jewish Telegraphic Agency that the warning was unusual and alarming.

“This report stands out because it’s rare to get a report like this in New Jersey,” he said. “We are taking it seriously and I’m grateful for law enforcement is taking it seriously. They are increasing patrol around synagogues and Jewish facilities.”

Levy added, “Synagogues and Jewish facilities are following their plans and procedures for keeping their communities safe.” Many institutions have increased attention to security in recent years, with the support of national Jewish groups and federal funding for security improvements.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said on social media that his office was in touch with multiple agencies, including the FBI and state office of homeland security about the threat. “We are closely monitoring the situation and are working with local law enforcement to ensure that all houses of worship are protected,” he said.

Synagogues across New Jersey were responding to the threat news on Thursday afternoon.

“We are already in discussions with our security committee, who will be bolstering the Synagogue’s security measures for the coming days,” the rabbi and president of the Synagogue of the Suburban Torah Center in Livingston wrote to members. “Please be vigilant when entering and exiting the Synagogue building to ensure that all doors are closed securely, and do not congregate outside the building. May Hashem protect us all from danger and harm.”

Multiple New Jersey synagogues contacted by JTA declined to comment. It was unclear if the people answering the phones were aware of the threat.

Agudath Israel, the organization representing many Orthodox synagogues, said on Twitter it was “aware of this and is in touch with law enforcement and is working to spread the message to synagogues and religious institutions in NJ and urges all to take the proper security precautions.”