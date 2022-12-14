What to do every night of Hanukkah 2022 in NYC

(New York Jewish Week) — Hanukkah 2022 is just days away — the eight-day holiday begins Sunday, Dec. 18 and concludes the evening of Sunday, Dec. 25.

If you’re looking to celebrate the Festival of Lights beyond the annual family Hanukkah party, you’re in luck: In this great and very Jewish city of ours, there are enough Hanukkah-themed events to keep you busy the entire holiday.

We’ve put together a packed schedule of celebration for every night of the holiday — whether you’re looking for a candle-lighting ceremony, a concert or a comedy show, there’s something for everybody. If you’re not in New York or can’t make it out, be sure to check The Hub for an updated list of virtual classes, events and celebrations going on throughout the week.

Here’s our guide to eight crazy nights in NYC:

Sunday, Dec. 18

See the newest Jewish adaptation of “A Christmas Carol”

“A Hanukkah Carol, or GELT TRIP! The Musical” is a new musical that puts a Jewish spin on Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol.” The plot centers around Chava Kanipshin, a cruel and manipulative social media influencer who hides her Jewish identity because she was bullied as a child. But on one memorable Hanukkah, Chava is visited by spirits of the past, present and future to reckon with her life before it is too late. On the first night of Hanukkah, songs and scenes from the show will be performed in a live concert. Buy tickets for the in-person or livestream show on at 7:00 p.m. here. ($15-$50)

Celebrate with Hanukkah songs and Hebrew music

Conducted by Matthew Lazar, Zamir, one of New York’s preeminent Jewish choirs, is performing on the first night of Hanukkah. Zamir Chorale, the Hebrew-singing choir, and Zamir Noded, the young adults choir, will both sing at the Kaufman Music Center (129 W. 67th St.). The concert will also celebrate Israel’s 75th birthday. Buy tickets for the 7:30 p.m. concert here. ($40)

Watch the lighting of Brooklyn’s largest menorah at Grand Army Plaza

At Grand Army Plaza in Brooklyn, Chabad of Park Slope will host their annual Hanukkah Kickoff party and concert on the first night of Hanukkah. Beginning at 4:00 p.m., the party will feature a live performance by the band Zusha, as well as latkes and gifts. The largest menorah in Brooklyn will be lit at 5:00 p.m., with nightly lighting to follow. Find more Chabad events and menorah lightings here. (Free)

Get the band together for klezmer in the park

The Brooklyn Conservatory of Music will host a Klezmer Hanukkah Celebration and jam session at the Old Stone House in Prospect Park. Led by Ira Temple, the klezmer session will be open to the public. The celebration, which will include a menorah lighting, will take place from 3:00-4:30 p.m. on the afternoon of Dec. 18. RSVP here. (Free)

Monday, Dec. 19

Skate the night away

The 15th Annual Chanukah on Ice at Wollman Rink in Central Park will take place from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on the second night of Hanukkah. The event will feature live entertainment, kosher food and the lighting of a giant ice menorah. Buy tickets and find more information here. ($28-$35)

Show your Jewish pride: Shine a Light on Antisemitism in Times Square

Shine a Light on Antisemitism will host its second annual concert and gathering in Times Square from 5:00-6:30 p.m. The event, emceed by comedian Ariel Elias, will include a public menorah lighting and is meant as a public display of Jewish pride amidst rising antisemitism. Other performers include Nissim Black, The Moshav Band, David Herkowitz formerly of the Miami Boys Choir, The Ramaz Upper School Choir and the cast of the National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene’s “Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish.” The event is co-sponsored by UJA-Federation, the Jewish Community Relations Council, the Anti-Defamation League and the American Jewish Committee. Find more information here. (Free)

Tuesday, Dec. 20

Grab a specialty cocktail at the Maccabee Bar

Taking over the cocktail bar Ollie in the West Village, a Hanukkah-themed pop-up bar is headed to NYC this year. Serving unique cocktails like a Latke Sour and an Ethiopian-inspired mule alongside latkes and other Hanukkah foods, the Maccabee Bar will be open from Dec. 13 through Dec. 31. Check the website for reservations and updated hours, and read our interview with bartender and creator Naomi Levy here. (drinks $10-$16)

Menorah lighting and party in Brooklyn

Dirah, a “spiritual start-up” Chabad initiative that offers Jewish experiences for people of all affiliations and backgrounds, will host a community menorah lighting, live music and latkes at Carroll Park (291 President St.) in Carroll Gardens, Brooklyn at 5:30 p.m. There will also be a fire juggling show to celebrate the festival of lights. RSVP here. (Free)

Wednesday, Dec. 21

Stand-up comedy at the Marlene Meyerson JCC Manhattan

The Marlene Meyerson JCC Manhattan is presenting “Oy Gevalt Comedy,” hosted by Ashley Austin Morris, featuring a performance by stand-up comedian Lenny Marcus. The in-person show is on Dec. 21 at 7:00 p.m. Buy tickets here and check the JCC’s other Hanukkah offerings here, including several Hanukkah parties and nightly candle-lighting. ($10)

Thursday, Dec. 22

Join Hey Alma for a comedy showcase on the Lower East Side

Hey Alma’s Evelyn Frick will host “Get Lit, Bitch: A Hanukkah Comedy Show,” a live stand-up comedy showcase at Caveat NYC (21A Clinton St.) on the Lower East Side. The show, open to those 21 and over, begins at 7:00 pm. Featuring Jared Goldstein (Comedy Central), Benny Feldman (Just for Laughs), Sami Schwaeber (NY Comedy Festival) and Jenny Gorelick (Comedy Central). Buy tickets here for livestream or in person. ($10-$15)

Laugh and sing along at the Chanukahstravaganza in Brooklyn

Comedians Lana Schwartz and Illana Michelle Rubin host “The Sixth Annual Chanukahstravaganza!”, a standup comedy showcase at Littlefield NYC (635 Sackett St.) in Gowanus, Brooklyn. Performers include Brandon Follick, Jess Salomon, Alon Elian, Rebecca Weiser, Charlie Bardey and Anna Suzuki. The show, open to those 21 and older, runs from 8:00-10:30 p.m.. Buy tickets here. ($12)

Friday, Dec. 23

Rock out with Yo La Tengo

Yo La Tengo is back this year with their annual run of Hanukkah concerts. Playing every night of Hanukkah at The Bowery Ballroom (6 Delancey St.) on the Lower East Side, the indie rock trio is known for bringing out surprise guests during their Hanukkah performances. Buy tickets before they sell out! ($50)

Indulge in all the fried foods

Yes, latkes are delicious — but why not try something different this Festival of Lights? Head out on a self-guided food tour and feast on Hanukkah treats at one of the many bakeries serving up Hanukkah-themed desserts across the city, including Balaboosta, Edith’s and Breads Bakery. Check out the New York Jewish Week’s guide to get started.

Saturday, Dec. 24

Party all night long at the Matzoball…

Christmas Eve falls on the seventh night of Hanukkah this year, which should make Matzoball, the iconic Jewish Christmas Eve bash, even more fun. This year at Harbor NYC (621 West 46th St.), Matzoball has long been the place for Jewish singles to connect and party the night away. Buy tickets here. ($50)

… or with The Streicker Center at TAO Downtown

For another Christmas Eve option, check out “The Night Before Christmas” holiday party hosted by The Streicker Outreach Center at Temple Emanu-El as part of their initiative to reach Jewish young professionals. A ticket to the party at TAO Downtown (92 9th Ave.) in the Meatpacking District includes an all-you-can-eat Asian food dinner, an open bar and dancing. DJed by Ann Streichman and Kosha Dillz. Buy tickets here. ($48)

Sunday, Dec. 25

Carry on the tradition at “Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish”

Running at the New World Stages (340 West 50th St.) for only seven weeks, the return of “Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish” is already nearing its end. The cast will be performing a matinee and evening performance on the last night of Hanukkah, and the show is the perfect way to get into the spirit of “Tradition!” Buy tickets and find showtimes here. (Tickets starting at $87)