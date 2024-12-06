New children’s books for Hanukkah channel 2024’s unusual Christmas convergence

To celebrate Hanukkah and Christmas, Max and Sophie, siblings in an interfaith family, bake up a batch of gingerbread dreidels.

That’s the plot of a new children’s book out this year, but it could be a real-life occurrence this month, when the first night of Hanukkah falls on Christmas Day. Among the children’s books released ahead of the holidays are several that nod to the unusual calendar convergence and the increasing share of families that include both Jews and people who are not Jewish.

Other notable new Hanukkah children’s books include one about a unique menorah used at the White House; a compendium of stories and essays for older kids; and picture books featuring a bear, a puppy and a dragon.

Here’s a rundown of the new books on the Hanukkah market in 2024.

“Gingerbread Dreidels”

Jane Breskin Zalben; illustrated by Thai My Phuong

Charlesbridge; ages 4-7

In Jane Zalben’s new book, Max and Sophie are excited for the start of Hanukkah and Christmas Eve, which both begin the next day. The siblings are growing up in an interfaith family and celebrate both holidays with all their grandparents. They bake up a batch of gingerbread dreidels – a blend of each holiday’s traditions. When their grandparents arrive the next morning, they welcome Hanukkah and Christmas with latkes, pudding and holiday stories. My Phuong’s illustrations capture the kids’ joy and the book includes a recipe and instructions for readers to make their own gingerbread dreidels.

“Oy, Santa!: Or, There’s a Latke to Learn about Hanukkah”

Joyce Schriebman; illustrated by Gila von Meissner

Intergalactic Afikoman; ages 4-9

In Joyce Schriebman’s humorous story, Oliver Overstreet hits send on an email to Santa to let the jolly North Pole gift-giver know that he is Jewish and that Santa and his reindeer can skip his chimney. As the pages unfold, Oliver sets Santa straight, to make sure he knows the difference between Hanukkah and Christmas and that Santa should never eat potato latkes with ketchup.

“Let It Glow”

Marissa Meyer and Joanne Levy

Feiwel and Friends; ages 8-12

When two 12-year-old girls, each adopted at birth, meet by chance, they discover that they are identical twins. Aviva Davis, a vivacious Broadway hopeful, is growing up in an interfaith, interracial family and loves to hang out with her Jewish Bubbe. Holly Martin, who is Christian and lives with her mother and grandfather, is a more reserved book nerd. In this coming-of-age story, told in the twins’ alternating voices, the sisters secretly switch places at home just in time for Hanukkah and Christmas. When their mischievous scheme goes too far, Aviva and Holly argue. A family health scare draws the two unsuspecting families together in this Chrismukkah “Parent Trap” mashup, and Aviva and Holly realize the resilience of family bonds and gain a deeper meaning of their faiths.

“My Dreidel”

Ann Diament Koffsky

Apples & Honey Press; ages birth to 1

Young ones will relate to the child-like pup in Ann Koffsky’s cheerful board book when she tries to spin the Hanukkah dreidel with her paws. Her older brother helps out as they spin and dance till they plop like the dreidel.

“Don’t Invite a Bear Inside for Hanukkah”

Karen Rostoker-Gruber; illustrated by Carles Arbat

Apples & Honey Press; ages 3-6

There’s mayhem in this laugh-out-loud story when a young boy invites a Jewish bear into his house for his family’s Hanukkah celebration. But when the fun turns messy, the boy asks his new friend to leave, a decision he instantly regrets after he realizes the bear is sad. All ends well when the thoughtful boy invites the bear back to celebrate together — outside.

“Uri and the King of Darkness: A Hanukkah Story”

Nati Bait; illustrated by Carmel Ben Ami; translated by Ilan Kurshan

Kalaniot Books; ages 4-9

As Hanukkah is about to begin, Uri and his sister Shir worry about their father when he is late coming home from work. Uri is frightened by a dark evening shadow cast from outside his window. He musters his courage, and with Shir, they fend off the imagined monster, waving his toy shield and Shir’s child umbrella. When their father arrives home bearing a boxful of sufganiyot, the fried jelly donuts enjoyed at Hanukkah, the family lights the menorah, with a more confident Uri, knowing he can draw on Hanukkah’s power of light to vanquish his fears.

“A Dragon For Hanukkah”

Sarah Mlynowski; illustrated by Ariel Landy

Orchard Press; ages 3-8

Hannah gets a dragon on the first night of Hanukkah, kicking off a holiday full of imagination, surprise and whimsy. This lavishly illustrated picture book is meant for both experienced celebrators of Hanukkah and people who are just learning about the holiday.

“Beam of Light: The Story of the First White House Menorah”

Elisa Boxer; illustrated by Sofia Moore

Rocky Pond Books; ages 4-8

In 1948, the interior of the White House had to be completely renovated, requiring the “People’s House” to be closed. Some of the original wood was salvaged and put in storage. In this picture book, families discover the little known White House history of how, some 70 years later, a master woodworker transformed one of the pieces of rescued wood into a stunning Hanukkah menorah. In 2022, President Joe Biden kindled the menorah during the White House Hanukkah celebration.

“Eight Sweet Nights, A Festival of Lights: A Hanukkah Story”

Charlotte Offsay; illustrated by Menahem Halberstadt

Doubleday Books for Young Readers; ages 4-7

A multi-generational, racially diverse family gathers in the home of a young girl to celebrate Hanukkah with old and new traditions. They fry up batches of potato latkes, light the menorah and sing and dance.

“Hanukkah (Celebrations & Festivals)”

Lesléa Newman; illustrated by Rotem Teplow

Quarto Books; ages 5-7

Meet Lior, a young Israeli who’s the perfect, kid-friendly explainer-in-chief for all things Hanukkah. As Lior’s multicultural family gathers to celebrate, he shares the joy of the holiday and gently guides young readers through the hows and whys of the holiday. This engaging read-aloud includes blessings, crafts and Hanukkah greetings from around the world.

“The Festival of Lights: 16 Hanukkah Stories”

Edited by Henry Herz

Albert Whitman & Company; ages 9-12

This Hanukkah collection — which includes stories, poetry and a comic — is geared toward older children and independent readers. In Herz’s humorous entry, “Der Verzauberte Löffel,” Caleb, a Jewish seventh-grader, impulsively bets that he’ll win his school’s holiday bake-off against Tyler, the classmate who bullies him. In an unexpected finish, Caleb — and Tyler — learn about forgiveness and second chances. Other works include “A Light in Darkness,” Kimberly Brubaker Bradley’s story set in London during World War II, and Erica Perl’s “The Most Jewish Christmas Song Ever” that will strike a chord with theater lovers.

“The Day I Became A Potato Pancake”

Arie Kaplan; illustrated by Beilin Xu

Apples & Honey Press; ages 7-9

In this action-packed, comic-style chapter book, Naomi and Ben use their sleuthing skills to get into Naomi’s mother’s garage-turned-science lab. When the overly-enthusiastic kids set off an unexpected escapade, Ben is transformed into a potato latke. In a race against time, Naomi’s mother tries to reverse the experiment. It’s a page-turning whodunit that takes the friends into outer space and back.

“Rachel Friedman and Eight Not-Perfect Nights of Hanukkah”

Sarah Kapit; illustrated by Genevieve Kote

Henry Holt and Co.; ages 5-9

In the first chapter book featuring Rachel Friedman, a plucky grade-schooler who has ADHD and a strong Jewish identity, Rachel learned important lessons about when to follow rules — and when to break them. In the second, Rachel returns with high hopes for a festive Hanukkah. Instead, she has to overcome her brother Aaron’s bah-humbug holiday grumpiness.

“The Light From My Menorah: Celebrating Holidays around the World”

Robin Heald; illustrated by Andrea Blinick

Pajama Press; ages 4-7

In this lavishly illustrated picture book, a young boy celebrates Hanukkah with his family. He follows the light of the flickering flames as it travels across the world, where he sees families celebrating Diwali, Kwanzaa and Christmas, winter holidays with their own candle-lighting rituals that shine with the universal hope of light against darkness.

