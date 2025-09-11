Canada is ‘evaluating’ its ties with Israel following Qatar strike, foreign minister says

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Canada is “evaluating” its relationship with Israel following the country’s strikes on Hamas leadership in Qatar, Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand said on Wednesday.

“We are evaluating the relationship with Israel,” Anand told reporters when asked if Canada would follow the lead of the European Commission, which announced plans Wednesday to seek sanctions against Israel.

“Of course, the attack yesterday on Qatar was one that was unacceptable. It was a violation of Qatari airspace. There were deaths on the ground at a time when Qatar was trying to facilitate peace,” Anand continued. “There are many moving pieces in the Middle East right now. And at the rock bottom, Canada’s position is that we need to work for peace in the Middle East and we need to address the humanitarian situation in Gaza.”

When asked to clarify her comments, Anand replied that the government “will continue to evaluate our next steps.”

Anand’s statement marks the latest sign of discontent among the Canadian government with Israel’s conduct.

In July, Canada joined with a growing list of countries, including Australia, France, Belgium and the United Kingdom, in announcing plans to recognize Palestinian statehood at the United Nations General Assembly this month. Canada also announced sanctions against Itamar Ben-Gvir, Israel’s national security minister, and Bezalel Smotrich, the finance minister, in June.

A spokesperson from Anand’s office later told CBC News that her comments were meant “in the sense that the government is constantly monitoring the situation and will continue to evaluate ways to push for a ceasefire, unrestricted humanitarian aid and the release of all hostages.”