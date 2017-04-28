Israel unveils monument to fallen soldiers ahead of Memorial Day

(JTA) — The Israeli Defense Ministry unveiled a new memorial in Jerusalem to the 23,000 fallen Israeli soldiers.

The site, revealed just days before Israel’s Memorial Day, Yom Hazikaron, will be marked on Sunday evening. It is located in Mount Herzl national cemetery and next to the country’s Holocaust memorial and museum.

According to The Times of Israel, the memorial will include the names of each of the 23,000 fallen Israeli soldiers inscribed on bricks lining an 853-foot path.

The site will be open to families of the fallen starting Monday.