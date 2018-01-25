Bernie Sanders considers 2020 run

WASHINGTON (JTA) — Sen. Bernie Sanders, the first Jewish candidate to win major party nominating contests, reportedly is considering a presidential run in 2020.

Sanders, an Independent from Vermont who caucuses with Democrats, met last weekend with his top political advisers and a portion of the conversation was dedicated to considering whether he should run in the next presidential election, Politico reported.

Polls have shown that Sanders would lead a burgeoning pack of Democrats considering a run against President Donald Trump, were Trump to run again. Sanders, a Democratic Socialist, galvanized the party’s left when he mounted a credible challenge to Hillary Clinton, who went on to win the nomination but lose the election.

Politico reported that Sanders said his most important consideration in deciding on whether to run would be what the best way was to remove Trump from the presidency. His advisers told him that if he wants to run, he has to start preparing now.

Sanders, 76, would be 78 during the campaign and 79 when he starts the presidency, were he to win. Trump would turn 75 during the campaign.