Steven Bocho, creator of ‘Hill Street Blues’ and ‘LA Law,’ dies at 74

(JTA) — Steven Bocho, the television writer and producer who was responsible for iconic series such as “Hill Street Blues,” “NYPD Blue,” and “LA Law,” has died.

Bocho died on Sunday at his home at the age of 74. He suffered with leukemia for several years and had received a stem cell transplant from an anonymous donor in 2014, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Bocho, who won 10 Emmy and 4 Peabody Awards, also created the popular series “Doogie Howser, M.D,” starring Neil Patrick Harris.

He was born in New York to Rudolph, a violinist, and Mimi, a painter and jewelry designer. He attended the High School of Music and Art in Manhattan, where he sang, and graduated from Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburg in 1966 with a theater degree.

He had his first job at Universal after college and worked on “Columbo” for a few seasons. The first episode he wrote was directed by Steven Spielberg and with that came the first of 34 Emmy nominations, according to the Hollywood Reporter. He stayed at Universal for 12 years.

“Steve was a friend and a colleague starting with the first episode of Columbo in 1971 that he wrote and I directed,” Spielberg said in a statement. “We have supported and inspired each other ever since, and through many deep mutual friendships we have stayed connected for 47 years. I will miss Steve terribly.”

Bocho worked on “Hill Street Blues” at MTM for 5 of its 7 seasons, during which time it won 26 Emmys. He later formed the Steve Bocho Productions company.