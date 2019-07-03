Vegetarian mushroom moussaka: Hearty Greek goodness

This recipe originally appeared on The Nosher.

Greek Jews are no strangers to moussaka, the rich casserole traditionally made from eggplant and lamb and thickly layered with bechamel. But because kosher laws prohibit the consumption of milk and meat together, Jewish versions of the dish tend to either skip the bechamel, which is a shame flavorwise, or make a dairy-free topping from fat, flour and stock.

In this take, the moussaka’s eggplant base is paired with cremini mushrooms instead of lamb, making it meat-free and perfectly suited for its creamy topping. Moussaka is warming, hearty and easily transportable.

This recipe was Reprinted from “Little Book of Jewish Feasts” by Leah Koenig with permission by Chronicle Books, 2018.

Ingredients:

1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil, plus about 3/4 cup for greasing and brushing

4 small eggplants (about 1 pound each), peeled

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

2 medium onions, finely chopped

1 pound cremini mushrooms, stemmed and cut into 1/2-inch pieces

6 garlic cloves, minced or pushed through a press

1 tablespoon dried oregano

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon ground allspice

1 28-ounce can crushed tomatoes

For the bechamel sauce:

6 tablespoons unsalted butter

1/2 cup all-purpose flour

3 cups milk

1 cup finely grated Parmesan cheese

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

3 egg yolks

Directions:

1. Make the base and sauce: Preheat the oven to 400 F. and generously grease 2 large rimmed baking sheets with about 3 tablespoons of olive oil each. Slice 3 of the eggplants into 1/2‑inch-thick rounds. Arrange the eggplant slices in a single layer on the sheets, brush the tops generously with more oil, and season with salt and pepper. Bake, flipping the eggplant pieces once, until softened and lightly browned, 20 to 25 minutes. Remove from the oven and set aside. Lower the oven temperature to 350 F.

2. Meanwhile, chop the remaining eggplant into 1/2‑in [12‑mm] cubes. Heat the 1/4 cup [60 ml] of oil in a large sauté pan set over medium heat. Add the onions and a pinch of salt and cook, stirring occasionally, until soft and translucent, 5 to 7 minutes. Add the chopped eggplant and mushrooms, turn the heat to medium-high and cook, stirring occasionally, until the vegetables are very tender and the liquid has cooked off, 10 to 15 minutes. Stir in the garlic, oregano, cinnamon and allspice and cook until fragrant, about 1 minute. Stir in the crushed tomatoes, 1 teaspoon salt and 1/2 teaspoon pepper. Turn the heat to medium and simmer until slightly thickened, 5 to 10 minutes. Taste and add more salt and pepper, if desired.

3. Make the bechamel: Melt the butter in a medium saucepan set over medium heat. Add the flour and whisk until fully combined, then slowly whisk in the milk. Simmer, whisking constantly, until the sauce thickens enough to coat the back of a spoon, 5 to 10 minutes. Whisk in about half the Parmesan, 1 teaspoon salt and a generous amount of pepper. In a separate small bowl, whisk the egg yolks until smooth. Whisking constantly, slowly drizzle about 1/2 cup of the hot bechamel into the yolks. Turn the heat under the saucepan to medium-low and slowly whisk the tempered egg mixture back into the bechamel. Remove from the heat.

4. Assemble the moussaka: Grease the bottom of a 9-by-13‑inch baking dish. Layer half of the eggplant slices in the bottom of the baking dish and cover with half the sauce. Layer the remaining eggplant slices into the dish and cover with the remaining sauce. Evenly pour the bechamel over the top, smoothing with a rubber spatula. Sprinkle with the remaining Parmesan.

5. Bake until bubbling and golden brown on top, 20 to 25 minutes. Remove from the oven and let stand for 15 minutes before serving. Serve hot. Store leftovers, covered, in the fridge for up to 3 days. Serves 8-10.