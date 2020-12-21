Nola Schwartz, 85, fine jewelry buyer who enjoyed treating her loved ones

(Jewish Exponent via JTA) — Nola Schwartz, a businesswoman, enjoyed treating her loved ones to Broadway shows and fancy meals in New York.

“We always had these amazing days or weekends, and they were always at the most ridiculous restaurants that cost at least $100 per person,” niece Susan Byck said. “Everything was just such a fun adventure — we would laugh from the minute she picked us up at the train station to the moment she dropped us off.”

Schwartz died of COVID-19 on May 31. She was 85.

Born in Camden, New Jersey in 1934, Schwartz graduated from Camden High in 1952 and attended Ohio State University. She later transferred to Temple University’s business school and graduated summa cum laude.

She started out as a designer handbag buyer for Bamberger’s and became a fine jewelry buyer when the company merged with Macy’s.

Schwartz worked her way up to become the vice president and administrator of fine jewelry in New York before taking the same position at the company in San Francisco.

At the end of her life, she lived at the CareOne assisted living facility in Marlton, New Jersey.

She had a sharp sense of humor and a bold personality.

“She was very snarky. People either loved her or they just didn’t get her,” Byck said. “She always ended up getting exactly what she wanted, no matter what.”

Schwartz never had children, but she always put her family first, including her beloved nieces and nephews.

“She just always took such an active role in our lives,” Byck said. “She didn’t have to, she could have moved to California and never stayed in touch, but she probably called me five times a day every day of my life. No matter what.”

This article was originally published in the Jewish Exponent as part of its COVID-19 obituary coverage.

