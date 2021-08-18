Conservative movement will probe abuse allegations • Jewish relief for Haiti • The ‘must-stop’ synagogue for NY pols

Good morning, New York. Today’s newsletter is a brisk 650 words.

#METOO RECKONING

The Conservative movement will investigate how its program officials have handled sexual abuse complaints, following decades-old allegations against a Long Island youth leader.

HAITI RELIEF

The Jewish Community Relations Council of New York is working with its partners in the local Haitian community to recommend organizations that are providing direct aid for survivors of this week’s deadly earthquakes there.

REMEMBERING

Stanley Aronowitz, a sociology professor at the City University of New York who was hugely influential in the labor and civil rights movements, has died at 88, our colleague Ron Kampeas reports.

Following a career as a labor organizer in the late 1950s and ’60s, when he organized union members to attend the March on Washington, the Bronx native moved into academia and wrote and co-wrote dozens of books on the labor movement, class, social movements and Jewish history. A frequent critic of Israel, he described himself as “a Jew who does not unreservedly follow the dictates of Israeli foreign policy, especially on the Palestinian question, and will criticize the Israeli and American governments’ policies.”

TODAY’S BIG IDEA

Elad Nehorai, a former member of Brooklyn’s Chabad Hasidic community, writes how an episode of “Schitt’s Creek” helped him cope with his decision to “leave a community that proved toxic to me.” Read his Alma essay here.

PEOPLE & PLACES

New York Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul is scheduled to speak at the Hampton Synagogue on Sunday, days before she is expected to replace Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

“The congregation is becoming a must-stop forum for New York pols,” reports Page Six. The Orthodox shul on eastern Long Island has recently hosted Brooklyn Borough president and Democratic mayoral candidate Eric Adams, Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-Bronx) and Attorney General Letitia James.

Leaders of the Times of Israel, Jewish Journal, Atlanta Jewish Times and 70 Faces Media (The Jewish Week’s parent company) discussed Jewish journalism’s impact on the Jewish future with Mike Leven, co-founder of the Jewish Future Pledge. Watch the video of Monday’s webinar here.

WHAT’S ON TODAY

Israel Therapy is for those who love the Jewish state — or “love to hate it, hate to love it, and wonder why it doesn’t always love them back.” Today’s discussion: Why does it seem like Israel expects us to keep sending money — yet have no say in how the country is run? Register here for this Streicker Center Temple Emanu-El NYC event. 11:30 a.m.

Join My Jewish Learning to learn about the history of the Jewish community of Rome, Italy – the oldest in Europe – from 161 BCE through today. Through pictures, maps, and videos, tour guide Sara Pavoncello will address the Ghetto, the Nazi occupation, as well as uniquely Jewish Roman traditions of food and language. Register here. Noon.

Photo, top: Brooklyn Borough president and Democratic mayoral candidate Eric Adams, left, visited the Hampton Synagogue for a breakfast forum led by Rabbi Marc Schneier, right, Aug. 15, 2021. (Hampton Synagogue)