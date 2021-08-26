UWS state senator to be Hochul’s deputy • YU student laments rape response • Jewish groups support Afghan refugees

It’s a slow Jewish news day in New York City. The calm before the High Holidays storm? If you have any news we should know, drop us a line!

NEW DEPUTY Gov. Kathy Hochul has chosen Brian Benjamin, a New York state senator whose district includes part of the Upper West Side, as her lieutenant governor. Here’s his 2017 Rosh Hashanah message to constituents.

YU PERSPECTIVE In an anonymous op-ed in the Yeshiva University student newspaper, a student describes being made to sign a non-disclosure agreement after reporting being raped by a classmate. (Commentator)

A SPIKE LEE JOINT Local director Spike Lee is reediting his forthcoming series about New York City after prominently featuring a 9/11 conspiracy theorist who expressed antisemitic ideas. (JTA)

BRIGHTON UP The town of Brighton, upstate near Rochester, officially committed to opposing antisemitism after extended criticism from local Jewish residents. (WHAM)

LETTER OF CONCERN Rabbi Avi Shafran, the director of public affairs at Agudath Israel of America, writes that recent incidents of antisemitism in the US and Europe are worrying. (N.Y. Daily News)

READMITTED Many of the Brooklyn yeshiva students who had been treated for dehydration after returning from a trip to see rabbis’ graves in Ukraine returned to the hospital last night. (BoroPark24)

WHAT’S ON TODAY The Marlene Meyerson JCC Manhattan is hosting an online conversation at 7 p.m. with author Kristin Harmel about her latest novel, “The Forest of Vanishing Stars.” Details are here.

Photo, at top: New York State Sen. Brian Benjamin, center, seen here at the NYC Mission Society’s 2017 Thanksgiving harvest community dinner, will be Gov. Kathy Hochul’s lieutenant governor. At left is Jean Shafiroff, a longtime Jewish Board of Family and Children’s Services trustee. (Krista Kennell/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)