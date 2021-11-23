NY lawmakers sign pro-Israel letter • How to do Hanukkah in NYC • Latke lessons

Good morning, New York! Join our colleague, Nosher editor Shannon Sarna, for a Zoom class on frying up latkes, including her favorite classic recipe, tricks and tips for crispy latkes and fun topping ideas. Tonight, 7:30 p.m. ET.

CITY LIGHTS: New York City is (almost) back, and with it a full slate of things to do on Hanukkah: Read our guide to eight crazy nights, from menorah-lightings and ice skating parties to indie rock concerts and a burlesque show. (Jewish Week via JTA)

COMMON GROUND: A bipartisan group of lawmakers signed a letter in support of adding Israel to a U.S. waiver program that eases visa restrictions on international travelers. (Jerusalem Post)

Local members of Congress signing the letter included Kathleen Rice, Grace Meng, Lee Zeldin, Tom Suozzi and Ritchie Torres.

WELCOME BACK: Registration is open for Yiddish New York, America’s largest Yiddish culture festival, which will be held virtually for the second year from Dec. 25-30. (The Forward)

AND THE WINNER IS…: The Israeli spy thriller “Tehran” took the top prize for a drama series at the 49th annual International Emmys, which were handed out Monday night during an in-person ceremony at Casa Cipriani in Manhattan. (Deadline)

AROUND THE JEWISH WORLD, WITH JTA

TODAY’S BIG IDEA

Rabbi Yael Buechler, the lower school rabbi and outreach coordinator at The Leffell School in Westchester, recounts a 19th-century Thanksgiving dustup in Philadelphia that showed Jews weren’t going to accept second-class citizenship. (JTA)

PEOPLE & PLACES

Mayer Waxman has been named the next executive director of the Queens Jewish Community Council, an umbrella group for more than 130 Jewish organizations. Waxman, a licensed social worker and ordained rabbi, comes to QJCC after more than six years as the managing director at Selfhelp Community Services in charge of senior centers. He’ll succeed Francine Lashinsky.

JOB BOARD

The Skirball Department of Hebrew and Judaic Studies of New York University is accepting applications for a tenure-track assistant professor position “specializing in any aspect of Jewish history from the eighth through the eighteenth centuries.” More info here.

