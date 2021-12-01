Yeshiva U’s basketball team ranked No. 1 • Menorah vandalized in Queens • Artisanal doughnuts go kosher

Good morning, New York, and happy third day of Hanukkah!

MACCABEASTS: The Yeshiva University men’s basketball team, on a 44-game winning streak that dates back to 2019, was voted the top team in NCAA’s Division III. (New York Jewish Week via JTA)

The Maccabees placed well ahead of their competitors, with 13 first-place votes. It’s the first time in the modern Orthodox-affiliated school’s history that it’s topped the poll.

MENORAH VANDALIZED: A large public menorah in Hollis Hills, Queens, was pushed into the street on Tuesday evening. It happened at the same street corner where a similar menorah was knocked over twice in 2014, when no arrests were made for these incidents. (New York Daily News)

Gov. Kathy Hochul instructed the state police’s Hate Crimes Task Force to investigate the incident. “Jewish New Yorkers should be able to celebrate Hanukkah without being subjected to acts of antisemitic hate,” she tweeted Tuesday night.

KOSHER DOUGHNUT NEWS: Just in time for Hanukkah, NYC’s Dough Doughnuts artisanal doughnut chain is kosher. (New York Jewish Week via JTA)

Dough announced its new kosher status — and a forthcoming halva flavor — on Instagram, and got Jewish influencers to spread the word. Read how the chain and other doughnut shops are meeting Jewish demand this Hanukkah.

ICYMI: Dough founder Fany Gerson draws on her Mexican Jewish roots at her new shop, Fan-Fan Doughnuts.

CHAI ANXIETY: Mel Brooks says his humor isn’t “Jewish” per se, but rather “New York.” (JTA)

“Jewish comedy was softer and sweeter. New York comedy was tougher and more explosive,” Brooks tells The New Yorker, on the occasion of the publication of the 95-year-old’s new memoir, “All About Me!: My Remarkable Life in Show Business.”

SHINING A LIGHT: Monday’s menorah-lighting in Times Square wasn’t just a feel-good holiday event — it marked a campaign to spread awareness about antisemitism and its solutions. (Jewish Week via JTA)

Top politicians spoke and Jewish musicians performed, with hopes of getting corporations on board with diversity training attuned to Jewish concerns and getting municipalities to adopt a common definition of antisemitism.

PEOPLE & PLACES

Rabbi Joshua Lookstein is joining The Ramaz School as Associate Head of School, Rabbinic Leadership, Jewish Life and Learning, effective Aug. 1, 2022. Lookstein is currently Head of School at Westchester Day School in Mamaroneck. A graduate of Ramaz, Lookstein is the son of Rabbi Haskel Lookstein, who served as principal of Ramaz from 1966-2015, and the grandson of Rabbi Joseph Lookstein, who founded the Modern Orthodox school in 1937.